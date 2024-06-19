The Jammu Jihad: Is Pakistan marching to Beijing’s beat?

Does terror have a new address? Was Delhi caught napping as Pakistan’s terror machine came alive after a five-year hiatus with four back-to-back attacks—not in the Kashmir Valley as earlier—but in its new hunting ground of Jammu?

Pakistan’s Army is returning to its old playbook, putting Kashmir front and centre of the long-running India-Pakistan confrontation, after a ceasefire agreement in 2021 between former Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Jawed Bajwa and India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was tested repeatedly, in word and spirit, and finally frayed.

What prompted this terror pivot to Jammu? And how will India respond?

The plan is being touted as the brainchild of Pakistan Army chief Gen Syed Asim Munir. His primary aim is to whip up popular sentiment for the Kashmir cause, win back the people’s respect. The blame for popular former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s electoral defeat and incarceration has been parked at the unpopular and deeply-divided army’s door. For the first time, security forces and the army-backed government in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir faced street protests. On the surface, they were over a hike in power tariffs. In reality, it was barely-disguised anger against the armed forces.

But the real mover behind Pakistan’s reactivation of terror attacks could well be Beijing, which made its displeasure clear during a tense China visit by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on June 7 over India being able to move some 50,000 troops from the once-hot Line of Control to the border with China.

The Iran-India link added to China’s ire. “If you do a Chabahar with Iran, can you expect anything less than a Jammu?” a senior Pakistan analyst asked, referring to India’s recently-concluded 10-year deal on running Iran’s deepwater port. Chabahar could reduce the China-run Gwadar port and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which runs through insurgency-ridden Balochistan, to irrelevance.