How the law plays crucial role in polls past and future

The runway has been cleared for the prosecution of Arundhati Roy for utterances made 14 years ago, though no one has hit the ignition button yet. And Australian satirist Juice Media’s ‘Honest Government Ad: India’, a YouTube short, has been blocked for highlighting what most foreign coverage of the election did not: that the government had weaponised the law to put critics, including opposition chief ministers, behind bars. In denial of its decline in parliament, the BJP is signalling that it’s back to business as usual.
The world’s most populous democracy is done with its national election. Now, the world’s most powerful democracy is heading for polls in November. Like in India, there is no perceivable wave for or against the ruling dispensation or the opposition in the US, and neither side has a leader who commands the affections and trust of the majority. The divisive Donald Trump raises anxieties about internal strife among all but his core constituents. Defending champion President Joe Biden has alienated core supporters with his Israel policy. But like the Indian opposition, Democrat voters perceive this election to be an existential struggle, and they will stand up and be counted.
The law plays a significant role in both elections. The Indian Supreme Court has shelved constitutionally important cases for years and disrespected the old dictum that bail is a right, and jail an exception. The especially important matter of electoral bonds was heard at the last moment, and it looked like a face-saver. The contest in the US promises to be even stranger than the Indian tournament, if such a thing were possible, due to courtroom dramas on both sides.
Biden is weighed down by his son Hunter, who has been convicted of felony for denying that he used controlled substances when he bought a handgun, though he did use hard drugs at the time. Being caught lying is still a serious offence in the US. He will also face a tax evasion case in September, which could end in another felony conviction. In a country where historically, family values have been venerated (even gender identity politics hasn’t dismantled it, and Bill Clinton’s career ended because of it), a troubled son spells electoral trouble.
Biden’s opposite number is the first convicted felon to run for president who could actually win. Trump’s first term ended in a transfer-of-power crisis featuring furry wild men, gouts of flame and a Bible. Nevertheless, he stands a decent chance of winning again, and it’s completely legal because the US constitution, the world’s oldest in written form, is a slim volume that is sparse on the details. It only specifies that the president must have been born in the US, must have lived there for at least 14 years, and must be at least 35 years of age. Its authors did not anticipate that citizens with a criminal record would be within striking distance of the White House, and the document is silent on the issue.
Trump was found guilty in May last year in a case brought by columnist E Jean Carroll, who had accused him of sexual assault. The court found him guilty, but it was a civil trial and Trump only had to pay $5 million. He did not get a felony record, but had to face a defamation case when he pooh-poohed her initial charge. In total, he had to put up over $88 million in damages, mostly for the charge of defamation.
Now, Trump has been found guilty on 34 counts in a criminal case featuring commercial sex and cash skimmed from his balance sheet for a cover-up. The list is long, and it was being read out on air and online with obvious relish: “Count one, guilty; count two, guilty… count 23, guilty… count 31, guilty…” It went on and on and people loved it—even those who would never dream of voting Democrat.
It was like the response of the Indian press and social media to the humbling of Smriti Irani and the embarrassment of Kangana Ranaut. Even people on their side of the fence were trying hard to suppress grins. Audiences used to react like this, guiltlessly, to the slap scenes from the Trinity spaghetti Western films in the 1970s but now, we must conceal our little pleasures.
The possibility of constitutional crises is another common thread. Briefly, India seemed to be heading for one before counting day. Manipulated exit polls were predicting numbers which, if they had turned out to be true, could have been rejected in states in the south and the east. In the US, Trump’s sentencing could trigger a crisis, too. While there is no law against a convicted felon being elected president, the felon is required to perform as president after the event. Arvind Kejriwal tried to run his state government from a jail cell till he got bail, but a US president who must operate behind a firewall of secrecy spanning multiple institutions and departments cannot do so.
American constitutional experts fear the possibility of a crisis would urge the court to either not award Trump a sentence, which could be a miscarriage of justice, or to suspend its operation until after he finishes serving his term, if he is elected. That is, POTUS would walk out of the White House directly into the cooler. Presumably, he could be holding the Bible and surrounded by furry men and purifying flames. While Indian politics has been fairly bizarre in the last decade, it has not faced such absurdities. There’s some comfort in that.
(Views are personal)
(Tweets @pratik_k)
Pratik Kanjilal
For years, the author has been speaking easy to a surprisingly tolerant public