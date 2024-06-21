How the law plays crucial role in polls past and future

Biden is weighed down by his son Hunter, who has been convicted of felony for denying that he used controlled substances when he bought a handgun, though he did use hard drugs at the time. Being caught lying is still a serious offence in the US. He will also face a tax evasion case in September, which could end in another felony conviction. In a country where historically, family values have been venerated (even gender identity politics hasn’t dismantled it, and Bill Clinton’s career ended because of it), a troubled son spells electoral trouble.

Biden’s opposite number is the first convicted felon to run for president who could actually win. Trump’s first term ended in a transfer-of-power crisis featuring furry wild men, gouts of flame and a Bible. Nevertheless, he stands a decent chance of winning again, and it’s completely legal because the US constitution, the world’s oldest in written form, is a slim volume that is sparse on the details. It only specifies that the president must have been born in the US, must have lived there for at least 14 years, and must be at least 35 years of age. Its authors did not anticipate that citizens with a criminal record would be within striking distance of the White House, and the document is silent on the issue.

Trump was found guilty in May last year in a case brought by columnist E Jean Carroll, who had accused him of sexual assault. The court found him guilty, but it was a civil trial and Trump only had to pay $5 million. He did not get a felony record, but had to face a defamation case when he pooh-poohed her initial charge. In total, he had to put up over $88 million in damages, mostly for the charge of defamation.

Now, Trump has been found guilty on 34 counts in a criminal case featuring commercial sex and cash skimmed from his balance sheet for a cover-up. The list is long, and it was being read out on air and online with obvious relish: “Count one, guilty; count two, guilty… count 23, guilty… count 31, guilty…” It went on and on and people loved it—even those who would never dream of voting Democrat.