Vaishnaw, a minister for all seasons and reasons

Vajpayee’s former infra expert has launched over 80 freshly-gleaming Vande Bharat trains covering more than 250 districts that had already ferried more than 2.15 crore passengers till March. Vaishnaw has successfully applied his business model to varnish the railways’ moribund image. Over 100 stations have been redeveloped and given modern facilities, such as fully furnished guest rooms. On Vaishnaw’s drawing board is the modernisation of about 1,300 railway stations out of the total of almost 7,400. Just a month before the elections were announced, Modi laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 553 railway stations on February 26.

Nevertheless, the rejuvenated opposition has charged the minister with ignoring passenger safety and organisational infirmities. Out of all the vacancies in railway jobs till March, over 1.7 lakh were safety-related. The number of rail accidents plummeted sharply during the past decade, but perversely, the fatalities rose just as sharply. India’s worst-ever triple train accident happened last year in Balasore, Odisha, killing 291 people. It’s a bizarre coincidence that Vaishnaw was once a collector at Balasore, too.

However, Vaishnaw’s mission is to fulfil Modi’s numerous ambitions, including the yet-to-be-completed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. The ever-innovative PM feels that Indian Railways’ 23-million-plus daily passengers are a massive permanent vote bank in itself. Also, since the maximum use of technology for efficient governance is a favourite maxim of Modi’s, Vaishnaw is the blue-eyed boy to pull off a super-efficient ecosystem with proper regulatory mechanism to manifest Digital India. Vaishnaw is an integral part of Modi’s innovative governance model in which technocrats and professionals are playing an emphatic role in defining its contours and architecture. Induction of outsiders like Vaishnaw also signals the plummeting participation of politicians.

For his peer group, Vaishnaw is perhaps the perfect symbol of an ideal babu—an efficacious entrepreneur and an anodyne politician. The 1994-batch IAS officer’s administrative acumen was first apparent when he handled the 1999 cyclone efficiently and restored normalcy in record time. It was during that time he came in touch with Ashok Saikia, a trusted joint secretary in Vajpayee’s PMO. Saikia’s task was disaster management. Impressed by Vaishnaw’s rehabilitation plans, Saikia brought him to the PMO as a deputy secretary in 2003. When BJP lost power in 2004, Vajpayee kept him on as his private secretary till 2006. During this period, the inscrutable mandarin developed an equation with Modi. Subsequently, Vaishnaw went to Wharton in 2008 for an MBA.

Soon after his return from the US, he took voluntary retirement from IAS and parachuted into India’s glittering corporate class, admittedly to repay his huge student loan. An engineer by education, an IITian by training and a management guru by practice, he surfed many turfs between 2010 and 2019. He worked for GE Transportation, and then as a head of the locomotives and urban infrastructure strategy department at Siemens. He earned managerial experience on the board of directors of Thriveni Earthmovers, one of India’s largest mine developers. He turned entrepreneur in 2012 by founding a couple of companies of his own. Most of them deal with steel and pallets, and operate out of Odisha in partnership with a famous southern entrepreneur. He reportedly started his auto components business from Gujarat and bought a house in Ahmedabad in September 2018, barely eight months before he became a Rajya Sabha member. Asked why he chose Gujarat, the suave politicopreneur quipped, “I went to Gujarat and built my units while living in a container for 7 months, as I wanted that factory to come up in record time.” His ministerial Lutyens’ residence aside, Vaishnaw’s real home is the container of Modinomics and Modipolitics.

The low-key Modi maven is known for talking less and working discreetly. Modi may consider Vaishnaw good at governance, but he is equally equipped to handle politics. Vaishnaw is one of the 25 BJP ministers in Modi’s cabinet, and 20th in the pecking order. Yet, he is Modi’s man of the moment to handle complicated political and financial issues.

Chosen by Amit Shah to handle the Madhya Pradesh state elections last year, Vaishnaw did not live in a container in Bhopal, although he did contain the Congress in the state. He lived in Bhopal for two months in a rented accommodation and managed BJP’s complicated booth management strategy. He is ubiquitous at all the BJP strategy meetings. Most importantly, he was one of the top rainmakers of the BJP before the Lok Sabha elections. Though Vaishnaw is not a core member of the original Sangh parivar, he is at the core of Modi’s political and administrative mega mission. In that matter alone, the multifaceted minister has a one-track mind with multitasking mastery.

