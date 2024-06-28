A relook at the rules of the houses

The new Lok Sabha started with the president addressing both Houses of parliament. Article 87 of the Constitution provides for this address, which contains details of the government’s programmes for the year. It is repeated every year. This practice was adopted from Britain, where the monarch addresses the Houses of Lords and Commons jointly at the beginning of the year.

The interesting thing about this address is that it is prepared by the government and the president only reads it. The president cannot make any changes in this address. The reason is that in the parliamentary form that we have, the government is accountable to parliament and, therefore, it is responsible for whatever is said in the address.

Parliament is run on rules. No one can raise a matter in the House without the support of the rules. The rules being followed today are, in a way, a continuation of the standing orders of the Central Legislative Assembly of British India that have been suitably modified since independence. There is a view among parliament watchers that some of the rules need to be revisited to give more freedom to the members and to dilute the absolute discretion vested in the Speaker without, of course, compromising his authority in any way. A few examples can be cited.

Rule 43, relating to questions, says that a question can be disallowed when the Speaker feels “it is an abuse of the right of questioning or is calculated to obstruct or prejudicially affect the procedure of the House”. It’s not clear what those words mean. Rule 41 lays down a plethora of conditions that govern the admissibility of a question. So, in the normal course, a question that conforms to these conditions should be admitted. In other words, an MP has the right to have a question admitted if it conforms to these conditions.