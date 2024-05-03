How to get bejewelled balloters to the booth

South Bengaluru, south Chennai, south Delhi, south Mumbai, south Kolkata. There is something special about the southern parts of Indian metros that makes the affluent stay there. Quite the contrast from the laggard Global South. The problem with what we might call India’s Urban South is that they don’t like lifestyle disruptions like voting at elections. We have seen that this year in the constituencies of Chennai South and Bengaluru South, both of which saw less than 55 percent voters showing up.

I am tempted to bet their Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai counterparts may try to match them in low turnouts. Not even the talk of a never-proposed but much-disposed inheritance tax may shake them from their electoral slumber, unless you think out of the ballot box.

About 15 years ago, a friend listed in jest 10 reasons why Mumbai South’s elite voters didn’t show up to vote in 2009. Two reasons stood out: no valet parking, and they didn’t want to stand in the same queue as their household help. You’ve got to say bye-bye to voting if you spot your bai out there.

In the best tradition of Indian-style innovation, I am thinking of ways to end such apathy. While at that, I am also intrigued by the tendency of Indians in general and the affluent in particular to splurge or lose money through various endeavours while hating the thing called tax.

It’s not a condition peculiar only to India. The Beatles sang in their 1966 song, ‘Taxman’: ‘Now my advice for those who die (taxman) / Declare the pennies on your eyes (taxman) / Cause I’m the taxman / Yeah, I’m the taxman / And you’re working for no one but me (taxman).’