Raging rhetoric, rash of rumours and fear index

In February 2024, the BJP scintillated its core constituency with a playbook promising ‘Abki baar, 400 paar’. The promise was backed by the euphoria which followed the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the promise of a uniform civil code energised the core constituency. It was scaffolded by the large base of welfare beneficiaries and riveted to the promise of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The focus on investment-led growth catapulted the stock market indices to new highs, thrilling the investor community.

Cut to May 2024. What changed in the intervening weeks to catalyse the new questions? There is much bafflement among punters and the general public about the shift in campaign strategy. Following the spectre of low voter turnout in the first phase, the BJP’s campaign rhetoric has focused on the deployment of euphemisms of identity, resulting in a greater degree of polarisation. There is also a recurring hum of and curiosity about a rift in the Sangh parivar. The notion is contestable given that the Modi regime has delivered on the key aspirations of the RSS—the abrogation of Article 370 and consecration of the Ram temple—and promises to unveil more.

The debate among punters—and pollsters and pundits—is whether the shift in strategy will consolidate the core but alienate the swing voter. Arguably, for the players the questions are less about voting intent and more about market position. Those long on Modinomics are sussing up the landscape if they must go short on their punts. For sure, nobody is as yet calling or predicting a grand upset—the worst-case scenario envisaged is that the outcome will be closer to 2014’s. There is no escaping, though, that the high-velocity attacks are engineering a perception of vulnerability among believers and atheists.

There is cause of concern beyond partisan politics. India is the largest democracy. The largest election in the world has over 960 million voters eligible to exercise their right of choice on how they want to be governed; of this, over 18 million are first-time voters seeking a vision for their future. This week, Elections 2024 will witness voting in 96 constituencies in Phase IV—with votes already cast in 285 constituencies, we are past the halfway mark.

Theory has it that election campaigns are about ideas to resolve the dilemmas of competing compulsions and conflicting crises. Instead, the campaign—across party lines—has yo-yoed between claims and counterclaims, exposés and denials. The blitzkrieg of sloganeering has scarcely helped the cause of voter enthusiasm.

Nobel laureate Herbert Simon had once memorably observed that a surfeit of information creates a poverty of attention. The principle conceptualised by Simon owes its origin to public policy design—the impact of incomplete information and the implications for outcomes—and the construct applies to election campaigns too. So the quality of campaigns and the nature of debates this time have left the voter wondering if his/her choice is being informed.

Shankkar Aiyar

Author of The Gated Republic, Aadhaar:

A Biometric History of India’s 12 Digit

Revolution, and Accidental India

(shankkar.aiyar@gmail.com)