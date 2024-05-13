Lessons from Kargil, a quarter century later

To take an example from the current situation, any intelligence analysis that takes Pakistan’s ongoing economic woes and impact of climate change to draw conclusions on the near impossibility of it triggering something of a tactical, operational or strategic nature to gain some advantage over India would be unrealistic. Options drawn with application of rational military thinking fly in the face of historical irrationality, which has usually been the nature of the Pakistani military doctrine. Yet, it may also be incorrect to imagine intrusions and occupations that are given the imaginary colour of ‘Second Kargils’. This became an obsession with some senior commanders of the Indian Army for many years, but is thankfully well behind us. We just need to be alert and our vigil needs to be professional at all times, not only in campaigning seasons.

By creating shadows of intrusions and mass infiltration on the LoC, what Pakistani military commanders managed to temporarily achieve was a defensive approach in some Indian military minds. Even Jamaat-ud-Dawah leader Hafiz Saeed borrowed a leaf from Pakistan’s disinformation when, in 2011, he directed his cadres to attempt mass infiltration into Kashmir in suicide mode, in an effort to impose caution on us and cow us down. Fortunately, this was quickly overcome, but it’s a trend that can always return if irrationality is applied by the Pakistan Army once again. Quid pro quo of higher intensity against Pakistan Army action is what quiets the Pakistan Army, and the Indian Army must always cater to that. Lower levels of creeping calibration as response rarely help.

As a practice, the Pakistan Army does not realistically document challenges at the LoC and lessons from Indian response, because it would reveal the reality of its own irrational adventurism, the lack of professionalism and also unnecessary bravado that ends in no achievement. In the absence of information, there is thus a propensity for future generations remaining ill informed, misled by misinformation relating to such bravado. The flip side is that it is also to our advantage, as subsequent generations of Pakistani officers and soldiers will rarely be aware of the ferocity of Indian responses at the LoC. Nothing, of all that has happened on the LoC in the last 50 years and more, has been adequately documented on our side, too. Such documentation can act as a deterrence in the minds of the adversary, projecting clearly the potential of all adventurism meeting inevitable doom.