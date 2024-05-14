Beyond the bluster of wild poll promises

Periodic polls are the lifeline of vibrant democracies and an occasion for slugfests between those in power and the opposition. It’s a no-holds-barred war of words between the two sides. Impossible promises to the electorate and wild allegations against opponents are routine.In this mad race for power, facts are twisted, arguments are turned upside down, and lies are concocted to spin helpful narratives—usually in acerbic tones—either to expand one’s support base or to demonise opponents. The ongoing 18th Lok Sabha election is no exception. The public discourse at present is reeking of toxicity, which is typical of Indian elections.
The incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, seeking a third term, started his campaign by building on his achievements in the last decade and promising a bright future for India. He shared his dream to fully develop the country by 2047, the hundredth year of its independence.
PM Modi has a lot to showcase and claim credit for. Arraigned against him is a rainbow coalition of 26 parties—including the Congress, Leftists, DMK, TMC, SP and RJD—bearing the moniker INDI Alliance. These parties have little in common. They have often used the choicest of expletives against each other in the not-too-distant past. In many states, they are at each other’s throats, even after the formation of the alliance.
The glue that holds the disparate opposition together is their visceral hate for Modi and his vision of India. The INDI Alliance parties had been considering drafting a common programme and holding joint rallies. However, they have failed to do both so far, thanks to their sharp differences on various issues and clash of interests.
Among Modi’s notable achievements are a slew of welfare schemes that have changed the lives of millions of Indians for the better, the restoration of normalcy in strife-torn Jammu & Kashmir following the abolition of Articles 370 & 35A, the development of a Covid vaccine and its successful administration across India, and a massive impetus to the economy—pushing it to within touching distance of the third slot in the global ranking, from the tenth in 2014.
The revamp of Kashi Vishwanath at Varanasi and the reconstruction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya are significant steps in India’s quest to rediscover itself and reclaim its spiritual past. India’s unprecedented progress in development parameters and rediscovery of its cultural roots may appear unrelated at the surface; still, they are part of a single phenomenon—the country’s spiritual renaissance.
Rampant corruption, especially among politicians and senior bureaucrats seeping to the lowest rungs of officialdom, has corroded independent India’s administrative set-up for long and wrecked successive governments’ development plans. Even the best schemes, made with the noblest intentions, came to nought. The then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi estimated that out of the funds allocated, only 15 percent reached the target group, and 85 percent was stolen on the way.
Modi stopped it. It was a singular achievement because none of his predecessors could do so. He was innovative, used technology and disbursed money through direct transfers to the bank accounts of millions of beneficiaries. A class of local leaders who doubled as dalals and siphoned off the public funds easily was decimated. More important, there wasn’t any discrimination, against or for, any creed, caste or gender in the distribution of these freebies.
As a part of their strategy, his detractors (read opposition parties), however, have largely side-stepped the developmental issues. Muslims, who constitute about 15 percent of the electorate, have been repeatedly told that Modi, if voted again to office, would disenfranchise them and reduce them to third-class citizens. Modi is also being painted as an authoritarian out to squash dissent, snuff democracy, upturn the Constitution, and do away with reservations for various vulnerable sections of the society—in vogue since the birth of the republic.
There is absolutely no evidence that sustains these allegations. There isn’t even a remote hint in any of the BJP documents—manifesto, party resolutions—or the statements of its top leaders suggesting any such move.
The BJP’s manifesto celebrates India’s “civilisational values, thought, wisdom and traditional knowledge”, and seeks to craft policies to further India’s “national interests with the spirit of Vishwa Bandhu and a Bharat First attitude”. For the BJP, the last decade has witnessed the transformation of India from one of the ‘fragile five’ to one of the top five economies of the world.
The crux of Rahul Gandhi and Congress’s electoral campaign, however, is identity politics—seeking to divide the country on the basis of caste—something the party had abhorred in the past.
In a letter to chief ministers dated June 27, 1961, Jawaharlal Nehru observed, “If we go in for reservations on communal and caste basis, we swamp the bright and able people and remain second-rate or third-rate. I am grieved to learn how far this business of reservation has gone based on communal considerations. It has amazed me to learn that even promotions are based sometimes on communal or caste considerations. This way lies not only folly, but disaster. Let us help the backward groups by all means, but never at the cost of efficiency. How are we going to build the public sector or indeed any sector with second-rate people?”
But to meet the exigencies of political ambitions, party policies in vogue for long can be buried fathoms deep. The Congress manifesto and statements made by Rahul Gandhi also indirectly speak about the redistribution of national wealth among various sections of society—scheduled castes, tribes, backward classes—on the basis of their share in the national population. The plans for evaluation and distribution are lacking in detail.
It appears that Rahul is on some sort of a nostalgic excursion, romanticising a bygone era when his grandmother Indira Gandhi successfully sailed to power on the ‘Garibi hatao’ (eradicate poverty) promise. The result of her policies was disastrous for the country. Most of the commodities of daily use were either in short supply or available in the black market. Will the rich-poor binary, which yielded results in the 1970s, work in 2024? Looks difficult.
(Views are personal)
Balbir Punj Former Rajya Sabha member & author, most recently of Tryst with Ayodhya: Decolonisation of India