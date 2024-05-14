Beyond the bluster of wild poll promises

Periodic polls are the lifeline of vibrant democracies and an occasion for slugfests between those in power and the opposition. It’s a no-holds-barred war of words between the two sides. Impossible promises to the electorate and wild allegations against opponents are routine.In this mad race for power, facts are twisted, arguments are turned upside down, and lies are concocted to spin helpful narratives—usually in acerbic tones—either to expand one’s support base or to demonise opponents. The ongoing 18th Lok Sabha election is no exception. The public discourse at present is reeking of toxicity, which is typical of Indian elections.

The incumbent Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, seeking a third term, started his campaign by building on his achievements in the last decade and promising a bright future for India. He shared his dream to fully develop the country by 2047, the hundredth year of its independence.

PM Modi has a lot to showcase and claim credit for. Arraigned against him is a rainbow coalition of 26 parties—including the Congress, Leftists, DMK, TMC, SP and RJD—bearing the moniker INDI Alliance. These parties have little in common. They have often used the choicest of expletives against each other in the not-too-distant past. In many states, they are at each other’s throats, even after the formation of the alliance.

The glue that holds the disparate opposition together is their visceral hate for Modi and his vision of India. The INDI Alliance parties had been considering drafting a common programme and holding joint rallies. However, they have failed to do both so far, thanks to their sharp differences on various issues and clash of interests.