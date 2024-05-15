Can nurture trump nature on genetic risks?

There is considerable variation in life expectancy across different countries and even between different population groups and individuals within the same country. Socioeconomic factors related to the level of development explain much of the inter-country variation. However, even after adjusting for income levels, considerable variation remains between countries and among individuals in the same country. What explains this?

Genetic predisposition to major diseases, contributing to early death in adult life, has often been incriminated as a key determinant of shortened life expectancy. Cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes are among the common ones that reduce adult life expectancy. How much do our acquired living habits (frequently referred to as ‘lifestyle’) determine the risk of dying from such diseases, as compared to inherited genetic factors? The answer to this question will influence our efforts to reduce the risk of serious diseases that cut short life. Genetic predisposition is mostly non-modifiable, while living habits are amenable to change through a combination of personal effort and enabling public policies. Can a healthy lifestyle nullify or greatly mitigate the effect genes may have on our risk of dying from serious diseases?

Debates on the relative importance of genetic factors and living habits have been waged for several decades, as incidence of ‘lifestyle’ diseases rose sharply in the 20th century. Was this rise the result of maladapted modernity, wherein departure from traditional lifestyles pushed us into the high-risk zone of cardio-metabolic diseases? Does the way we live determine the way we die and when we die? Or is it because there is a genetic predisposition that marks out some individuals for high personal risk, while creating a familial clustering of disease? Is there an interaction between genes and our living habits? If so, which has a greater influence on the risk of death from diseases like coronary heart disease, diabetes and cancer?