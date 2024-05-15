Can nurture trump nature on genetic risks?

There is considerable variation in life expectancy across different countries and even between different population groups and individuals within the same country. Socioeconomic factors related to the level of development explain much of the inter-country variation. However, even after adjusting for income levels, considerable variation remains between countries and among individuals in the same country. What explains this?
Genetic predisposition to major diseases, contributing to early death in adult life, has often been incriminated as a key determinant of shortened life expectancy. Cardiovascular diseases, cancer and diabetes are among the common ones that reduce adult life expectancy. How much do our acquired living habits (frequently referred to as ‘lifestyle’) determine the risk of dying from such diseases, as compared to inherited genetic factors? The answer to this question will influence our efforts to reduce the risk of serious diseases that cut short life. Genetic predisposition is mostly non-modifiable, while living habits are amenable to change through a combination of personal effort and enabling public policies. Can a healthy lifestyle nullify or greatly mitigate the effect genes may have on our risk of dying from serious diseases?
Debates on the relative importance of genetic factors and living habits have been waged for several decades, as incidence of ‘lifestyle’ diseases rose sharply in the 20th century. Was this rise the result of maladapted modernity, wherein departure from traditional lifestyles pushed us into the high-risk zone of cardio-metabolic diseases? Does the way we live determine the way we die and when we die? Or is it because there is a genetic predisposition that marks out some individuals for high personal risk, while creating a familial clustering of disease? Is there an interaction between genes and our living habits? If so, which has a greater influence on the risk of death from diseases like coronary heart disease, diabetes and cancer?
The incidence of these diseases rose sharply over the last century in many populations, without evidence of any major shift in their gene pool. This suggests that changes in living habits were the more likely cause of the observed rise. Epidemiological studies in the second half of the 20th century identified lifestyle factors like unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, smoking and stress as important contributors to a high risk of developing and dying from these diseases. Marked differences in the incidence rates of these diseases in rural, urban and internationally migrant Indians also suggested that lifestyle changes were the likely propellants of these disease surges in populations adopting new ways of living.
However, the unravelling of the human genome early in the 21st century brought forth the belief that exploration of genetic patterns would yield very good risk predictors of such diseases for identifying high risk individuals in any population. This, in turn, was expected to guide early initiation of protective interventions including gene therapies. However, this hope was borne out only for a few cancers. For coronary heart disease and diabetes, no single gene was found that consistently predicted high risk with accuracy. Even combinations of several genetic markers could explain only a small part of the variance in risk between those who developed the disease and others who did not.
It appeared that while genetic factors could contribute to an increased susceptibility to these diseases, lifestyle factors exercise a powerful influence on the extent to which that risk is expressed. Several questions arose regarding the relationship of genetic and behavioural risk determinants. To what extent do genetic factors play a role in increasing the risk of diseases that curtail life expectancy? Likewise, to what extent does a combination of poor living habits amplify genetically determined risk? More importantly, does a healthy lifestyle mitigate the risk conferred by a malign genetic configuration?
These questions have been answered by recent research, published in the British Medical Journal in April 2024. Data from the UK Biobank repository was analysed to create a polygenic risk score (PRS). This huge data resource stores previously collected medical information on each individual enrolled into the research project. This involves their social and clinical history, as also their biological samples (blood and urine). On long follow-ups, the occurrence of disease related events (fatal and non-fatal) were recorded. Based on these records, Individuals were classified as persons with short, intermediate and long lifespans. A total of 3,53,742 people of European descent were studied. Median followup after their entry into the study was 12.9 years.
For assessment of each individual’s lifestyle, the following parameters were considered: sleep duration, body shape, physical activity, diet, alcohol consumption and smoking. Based on this composite information on their array of risk behaviours (habits of daily living), these individuals were classified as persons with unfavourable, intermediate or favourable lifestyles. Each person’s lifestyle profile was matched with that individual’s PRS score, which provided the genetically predicted risk to life. Interactions between PRS and lifestyle profile were studied. Deaths that occurred due to Covid or accidents were excluded from analysis, as they were not expected to be influenced by genetic factors.
Participants with high genetic risk had 21 percent higher probability of dying compared to those with low genetic risk, even after adjusting for lifestyle factors. Individuals with an unhealthy lifestyle had a 78 percent higher risk of death compared to those with a healthy lifestyle, independent of genetically defined risk. The combination of high genetic risk and unhealthy lifestyle conferred a 104 percent excess risk, compared to those with low genetic risk and a favourable lifestyle.
Reassuringly, people with a combination of high genetic risk and favourable lifestyle had a 54 percent lower risk of death than those with high genetic risk and an unfavourable lifestyle. Participants with a low genetic risk and a healthy lifestyle lived 6.7 years longer than those with high genetic risk and unhealthy lifestyle.
The public health message is clear. Even if our genes carry a high risk of heart disease or diabetes, we can protect ourselves by adopting and adhering to healthy living habits.
(Views are personal)
(ksrinath.reddy@phfi.org)
K Srinath Reddy | Cardiologist, epidemiologist and Distinguished Professor of Public Health, PHFI