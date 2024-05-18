Imagining a future through scholars past

Last night, I was moodily staring out of the window thinking over the last two months. This was a consequential period, packed with public and personal events. Publicly, the elections have dominated the imagination even when they are being presented as a fait accompli. BJP’s victory is seen as obvious, a prophecy foretold. Personally, one was affected by the death of two outstanding social scientists. Professor Jeet Singh Uberoi, a sociologist, died last month, and Sudhir Kakar, a psychoanalyst, passed away a fortnight ago.
They were two outstanding scholars, both public intellectuals in a classic sense. Their passing set me wondering as to how they would have reacted to the elections. Both were sardonic, ironic and sceptical of the obvious, and the elections so far had been a predictable exercise. I decided to use them as lenses for reading the present. The present, I realised, would be an idiocentric exercise, but worth its weight in an ambush of insights.
I decided to summon Jeet Uberoi first. The election, he said, was a momentous event that was misread as a message. It was not the return of the BJP that was critical. India had been a monolingual exercise for long. The election was not about party victory, it was a disguised way of announcing the intellectual death of Mahatma Gandhi. So far, Gandhi had been an afterthought in Indian politics. Today’s democratic politics has erased his intellectual legacy.
I looked at Kakar for a reaction. He said his guru Erik Erikson would have put it better. “This is a time for Gandhi’s truths. The BJP has created a new form of Taylorism, a calibration of hate. Winslow Taylor had created the domain of time and motion studies. Electoral democracy has created a Taylorism of hate, where majoritarianism has constructed democracy as a hegemonic category and violence as an act of consumption and management. There is a banality to democracy as an electoral affair that needs to be decoded. This election is an expression of such an event.” I was stunned. Politics looked more frightening than ever before.
Both Uberoi and Kakar tried to explain what they had boldly stated. Uberoi said, “Democracy is no longer a celebration of difference. It is about consensus as dominance. You agreed to a ratio of violence and hegemony in a society, and majoritarianism expresses the quotient.” Kakar added that his colleagues had shown that development is a continuation of violence by other means: “Modi’s favorite word is development. Self-styled, he guarantees development like a ration card. The Narmada Dam is a parody of development. Your calculus determines how many shall be erased, displaced or forgotten. Such a development as democracy facilitates the elimination of people. And electoralism nearly fetishises it. More votes are a claim to greater violence. Both development and democracy, as siblings, carry a genocidal impetus today.”
What people miss out is that the current notion of social science adds to it. Kakar mentioned that both psychology and management have become behaviouristic: “The humanistic psychology of Erikson and Robert Jay Lifton makes no sense. Dissent has become elusive—both in the social sciences and in democracy.” Uberoi added wickedly that we desperately needed “misbehavioural science”. He said democracy has created a second kind of body count—not of votes, but of defeated people. This is the future one has voted for.
Both scholars pointed out that the future was a different constituency of ideas and alternatives. The future provided an alchemical twist to democracy. The idea of the present merely being extrapolated into the future was a mediocre one.
Regime, they pointed out, represented an economy of violence. Science routinised the atomic bombings, and today supports biotechnology. It includes not just patenting as intellectual property, but the promotion of genetic engineering. Think of the one theme that has not entered Indian elections—the Anthropocene, the return of modified science to Mother Earth. Indians as devotees to development remain the biggest opponents of the Anthropocene. The biggest projects of ecology are not referred to in any election manifesto. Big science dominates. The Indian attitude to AI is similar. What suits the corporation is scientific. The philosophical debates about AI have disappeared. Modi is virtually subsumed to science in his policies.
Uberoi then offered a solution. He suggested what Erikson argued was not a Luddite. The real battle was Taylor versus Gandhi. Hind Swaraj has to be rewritten, as dissenting voices have repeatedly emphasised. Let us not forget that the loudspeaker was first introduced at a Gandhian rally. Gandhi worked with J C Bose and Rabindranath Tagore to set up Shantiniketan. One needs a new idea of memory to rewrite the Indian future. Our current ideology of the future is uncertain and majoritarian. This is what the election is about. A majoritarian India can only reinvent the Anthropocene if it opens up to dissenters, marginals, nomads, ethnics. A standardised India of Modi’s dreams only classes people. Our vote, in the long run, is a vote for erasure.
Uberoi added there was nothing futuristic in the Modi dream. Indian nationalism always presented an ascetic view of the world. There is also an indifference to suffering. We saw it during the farmers’ strike, the various riots. People are made to be eliminated. Jeet added that only when democracy is about truth can it solve law and order issues. The notion of time as pluralistic has given way to nation states as ideologies. For once, India as a civilisation has been electorally indifferent to peace and the Anthropocene.
I was stunned. I also thought of Modi and the elections, but in a more erratic way. I saw him as a philistine; my colleagues read him as a theory, and created a possible ethnography of the future to show how genocidal India has become. Today, we read body counts like cricket scores. This is the future the election has opened up.
In a deep way, both scholars pointed to Gandhi as the future. Democracy needs constraint invention. Otherwise, we will turn mechanical, even autistic. Hannah Arendt warned about such formality. Adolf Eichmann, she explained, was a clerk carrying out orders. Soon we will have to ask our magistrates their body counts. There is something surrealistic in the way this election has been constructed. It is a formal ritual, a way of life. Yet, we are too blind to realise that our political assumptions are changing.
Indian social sciences have resisted banalisation. One thinks about Ashis Nandy, Rajni Kothari, Ramu Gandhi—but it is a duel of memory we are missing. Peace and democracy have to be orally alive, performances to be recited. Majoritarianism is another idea. To see it as the future is to deaden it. I sat in silence thinking over what my colleagues had conveyed.
Shiv Visvanathan
Social scientist associated with the Compost Heap,a group researching alternative imaginations