Imagining a future through scholars past

Last night, I was moodily staring out of the window thinking over the last two months. This was a consequential period, packed with public and personal events. Publicly, the elections have dominated the imagination even when they are being presented as a fait accompli. BJP’s victory is seen as obvious, a prophecy foretold. Personally, one was affected by the death of two outstanding social scientists. Professor Jeet Singh Uberoi, a sociologist, died last month, and Sudhir Kakar, a psychoanalyst, passed away a fortnight ago.

They were two outstanding scholars, both public intellectuals in a classic sense. Their passing set me wondering as to how they would have reacted to the elections. Both were sardonic, ironic and sceptical of the obvious, and the elections so far had been a predictable exercise. I decided to use them as lenses for reading the present. The present, I realised, would be an idiocentric exercise, but worth its weight in an ambush of insights.

I decided to summon Jeet Uberoi first. The election, he said, was a momentous event that was misread as a message. It was not the return of the BJP that was critical. India had been a monolingual exercise for long. The election was not about party victory, it was a disguised way of announcing the intellectual death of Mahatma Gandhi. So far, Gandhi had been an afterthought in Indian politics. Today’s democratic politics has erased his intellectual legacy.

I looked at Kakar for a reaction. He said his guru Erik Erikson would have put it better. “This is a time for Gandhi’s truths. The BJP has created a new form of Taylorism, a calibration of hate. Winslow Taylor had created the domain of time and motion studies. Electoral democracy has created a Taylorism of hate, where majoritarianism has constructed democracy as a hegemonic category and violence as an act of consumption and management. There is a banality to democracy as an electoral affair that needs to be decoded. This election is an expression of such an event.” I was stunned. Politics looked more frightening than ever before.