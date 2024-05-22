Brand Rahul Gandhi vs Brand Narendra Modi: Evolution of political personas

Two personal political brands have captivated our imagination over the last four months in particular. Ever since the planning for elections 2024 began, two brands that we know so well have unfurled themselves in front of us.

The first is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the second is a contender to that very chair, Rahul Gandhi. Today, both brands are completely open and transparent. Their mind, their plans, their mood, sentiment, biases and chinks in the armour are totally exposed. Nothing like a crucial election to get a politician to open up. And both have.

Brand Narendra Modi and Brand Rahul Gandhi have evolved over the years. One to counter the other. Each with a narrative of their own. Each with a solid brand asset of their own, built assiduously over the years by their actions, inactions, acts of commission and, equally, acts of omission. Each with a unique, passionate following.

Let me take a quick look at the history of their evolution and then jump right into today’s brand positioning of these two personas on merit, grit and value.

Brand Modi is a thought that occupies a very particular and precise high ground today. But this was not the case all the while. Modi has had his ups and downs. An early entrant into the politics of RSS, Modi made his start as the chief minister of Gujarat. Not once, but three wins in a row. A very successful tenure as chief minister, troubled of course by the imagery of chaos that Gujarat went into post-Godhra.