The costs of digital overconsumption

There is, of course, the other side of the coin. The ease of generating and sharing photos and videos, drone photography, AR filters and apps that generate 3D images have enhanced user experience. A large number of people describe themselves as visual learners and benefit from advances in this technology. The precision of images could supplement the nuances of language. The use of videographic evidence in solving crimes is growing.

The human race has always realised the effectiveness of visual representation. Early writing used sequences of pictograms. Their popular use continues in road signs and danger symbols. The emergence of emojis and animated gifs, which are popular in social media, add a lightness and maybe layers of meaning to text messages.

However, the disturbing trend of morphed images and deepfakes is an emerging challenge. Digital images have enabled impersonations and identity theft. The irony is that many deepfakes are AI-generated and many a time only AI can identify them. As the saying goes, set a thief to catch a thief. Deepfakes are potential tools of misinformation and disinformation, which has been flagged at the World Economic Forum as a major global risk in the coming years. They have the power to be disruptive and foment trouble in conflict zones. Even social media algorithms can be compromised by deepfakes through ‘coordinated inauthentic behaviour’ and trigger disinformation. Also, the invasion of privacy and circulation of sleaze videos of unsuspecting victims is on the rise. Is it not possible for social media platforms to block such content? Concerted steps to tackle this menace are needed involving all stakeholders including regulators and tech companies.