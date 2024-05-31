All we imagine as Heeramandi

We have been through an interesting few days. Eager fans were lapping up the opulence of mujra-dancers in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series Heeramandi, even as the prime minister suggested that opposition parties may do a mujra to please their vote banks, while director Payal Kapadia went on to win a Grand Prix at the prestigious Cannes film festival. The three are connected in some way, to explain which I have to take you back to a moonlit night at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course decades ago.

We had just finished watching a nondescript movie about sugarcane farmers by Muzaffar Ali, Aagaman. But I preferred to quiz him on his previous two works—Gaman, his debut in 1978 on a worker from Uttar Pradesh who tries to become a taxi driver in what was then called Bombay, and then the much-acclaimed Umrao Jaan (1981) on the life of a tawaif-poetess set more than a century ago in the kingdom of Awadh.

“How did you make two films so apart in theme and time?” I asked the filmmaker. He replied, “To me, they are both the same story.” Or something to that effect. It kind of dawned on me that he was not making factual documentaries, but painting stories of souls in search of something elusive. In that sense, both Umrao Jaan and Heeramandi have more in common than the obviousness of court dancers patronised by nawabs in their swirling, glitzy jewels and outfits.

Our prime minister has a way with words. When he spoke of mujra he might have been referring only to the popular dance form, and not using the term pejoratively to describe the women the British disparaged as mere ‘nautch girls’, or as an allusive reference to the rulers who patronised them. After all, only the other day, he clarified to an interviewer that when he spoke of Congress giving away tax money to “those who have too many children” his reference was not necessarily to minority Muslims, but also to poorer Hindus who are not comfortable with birth control.