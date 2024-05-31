Between Big Bang and steady state theories of change

By an odd coincidence, this column appears on a fortuitous day. The last phase of a prolonged election cycle is finally going to be over.

Shyam Saran Negi died in 2022. Having voted in every election since 1951-52, and having cast the first vote then, he was a symbol for India’s democracy. I haven’t seen anyone sift through lists to determine the oldest voter in Lok Sabha 2024. (There are lists for Haryana, with the oldest male voter at 118 years and the oldest female voter at 117.)

Those who live in cities don’t always appreciate the enormous task the Election Commission has to undertake with remote polling booths in Gir, Nagada village in Odisha, Malogam village in Arunachal, or Tashigang in Himachal. These are just a few examples.

Sokela Tayang is much more of a symbol for India’s democracy than those who complain about the heat and the prolonged electoral process for not turning up. If you are wondering who she is—she is the only voter in Malogam, where poll officials trudged 39 km so that she could exercise her franchise for Arunachal East. I think those who write dreary op-eds about democracy’s decay should try trekking 39 km. Might alter perspectives.

Today is fortuitous because we will know the trends of exit polls. Not that we will be necessarily wiser.

I did a straw poll of sorts, of sundry psephologists. Turns out they are a divided lot about the possible outcome on June 4. I did a straw poll of sorts, of sundry astrologers too. Turns out, they too are a divided lot about the possible outcome. All -logists—from psychologists to proctologists—are often a divided lot. Sometimes it is because of Sherlock Holmes’s adage from A Scandal in Bohemia: “I have no data yet. It is a capital mistake to theorise before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts.”