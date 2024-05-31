Between Big Bang and steady state theories of change

By an odd coincidence, this column appears on a fortuitous day. The last phase of a prolonged election cycle is finally going to be over.
Shyam Saran Negi died in 2022. Having voted in every election since 1951-52, and having cast the first vote then, he was a symbol for India’s democracy. I haven’t seen anyone sift through lists to determine the oldest voter in Lok Sabha 2024. (There are lists for Haryana, with the oldest male voter at 118 years and the oldest female voter at 117.)
Those who live in cities don’t always appreciate the enormous task the Election Commission has to undertake with remote polling booths in Gir, Nagada village in Odisha, Malogam village in Arunachal, or Tashigang in Himachal. These are just a few examples.
Sokela Tayang is much more of a symbol for India’s democracy than those who complain about the heat and the prolonged electoral process for not turning up. If you are wondering who she is—she is the only voter in Malogam, where poll officials trudged 39 km so that she could exercise her franchise for Arunachal East. I think those who write dreary op-eds about democracy’s decay should try trekking 39 km. Might alter perspectives.
Today is fortuitous because we will know the trends of exit polls. Not that we will be necessarily wiser.
I did a straw poll of sorts, of sundry psephologists. Turns out they are a divided lot about the possible outcome on June 4. I did a straw poll of sorts, of sundry astrologers too. Turns out, they too are a divided lot about the possible outcome. All -logists—from psychologists to proctologists—are often a divided lot. Sometimes it is because of Sherlock Holmes’s adage from A Scandal in Bohemia: “I have no data yet. It is a capital mistake to theorise before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts.”
Exit polls are prone to a similar culpability, other than issues of sample biases and faulty sample design, not to mention respondents being economical with the truth. Kenneth Arrow’s celebrated possibility (impossibility) theorem from 1951 spun off an entirely new discipline known as collective choice or social choice. The problem was of aggregating individual (ordinal) preferences into social preferences. The possibility that individuals might not reveal their true preferences spun off an entirely new sub-discipline known as strategic voting. Thus, exit polls can err inadvertently, rather than advertently. However, errors often tend to average out.
This evening, exit polls will also have a distribution. There may be outlandish outliers, but some trends will be concentrated and therefore, more robust. At a simple level, there are three kinds of averages—mean, median and mode. (As an added complication, there are different types of mean.) There will be some modal trends. If one extrapolates on the basis of present psephology consensus, which does not mean unanimity, the prevalent wisdom is that the BJP-led NDA government will return to power. If that’s the case, exit poll trends should vindicate the proposition.
Also, if that’s the case, the new government and its policies will be a continuation of what was pursued in 2014 and 2019, with inevitable tweaking. Decades ago, there was some debate between the big bang and steady state theories. (I mean cosmology, not the US TV sitcom.) Today, there is consensus on some variant of the big bang. Borrowing that jargon, the expression ‘big bang’ reforms is occasionally in vogue. Those who argue for it don’t always explain what they mean.
If I am trying to jump over a ditch, I can’t take it in bits and pieces. It has to be one big bang or leap. But rarely in the development and governance realm will one come across something like that. The 1991 external sector reforms were a deviation, not the default template. Something like changing the special status of J&K (under Article 370) is also an exceptional example. In general, reforms are incremental and steady, unless an incoming government is different from the incumbent one and decides to reverse everything the incumbent government did. Wholesale reversal can indeed be a big bang and there are instances from the states. However, on June 4, the incoming government is likely to be no different from the incumbent.
I have often been asked, what will be the priorities of Modi 3.0? At one level, patience is a virtue. Why speculate when one won’t have to wait that long? At another level, the question may be misguided, reflecting a value judgement that is non sequitur. Why should the priorities of Modi 3.0 be different from those of Modi 1.0 and 2.0? Is there a case that priorities of 1.0 and 2.0 were wrong? Clearly not.
One shouldn’t be excessively unreasonable when reacting to such questions. Nor should one indulge in quibbling over words. Priority being different doesn’t mean one thinks of completely new reform ideas. If ministers and bureaucrats have spent 10 years thinking over development and governance through Modi 1.0 and 2.0, it is unlikely something completely pristine will be discovered. Nor will the political economy of reforms and Union-state relations, which make change incremental and steady-state, alter overnight.
However, a new government, even if the incumbent and incoming are identical, brings a new sense of enthusiasm and fervour, with new ministers and bureaucrats. This is a trigger and opportunity for pushing agenda items that couldn’t be pushed hard enough in 1.0 and 2.0. Priorities and tweaking mean no more than that. Reports have appeared about 100-day agendas being prepared (within government, some outside) in anticipation. Those should also be understood as no more than that.
A new government will be there for 1,825 days—1,826 with the leap year in 2028. It is not as if the new government will shake the world in the first 100 days and drift into slumber for the remaining 1,725. But yes, there will be the Union Budget for 2024-25 in the first 100 days, spelling out the government’s intended trajectory till 2029, a period during which India is certain to become the third largest economy in the world. (It already is, under purchasing power parity.)
We have exit polls today. But soon, they too will exit and we will know the final outcomes. A matter of just a few days.
(Views are personal)
Bibek Debroy | Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister