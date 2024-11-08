It’s time for economic democracy

When I was working as cabinet secretary, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would insist on me meeting him one-on-one at least once a week. He would express annoyance in his gentle way if I missed a week. Each time I met him, he would begin with the question, "What is the state of the nation?" I would brief him on internal security, left-wing extremism, administration, events of note and, primarily, the state of the economy. His mind was focused principally on the economy and administration.

If I am asked this question now, what would be my answer? I would say the level of hatred and divisiveness in society has gone down a tad but still simmers, and we are sitting indisputably on top of a volcano. I would say that the income pyramid is still skewed, with billionaires getting richer and the middle classes, lower-income groups and destitute still deprived of hope.

Economic policy is designed for the very rich. I would inform him that the states are of the opinion that the Centre is expropriating a humongous portion of the national resources and that Finance Commission recommendations are cleverly bypassed.

Yet, the country has undergone a sea change during the year. In the first part of the year, the expectation was that Modi and his government would ride back to power on the back of a similar majority as in 2014 and 2019, perhaps even more substantial.

I recall a luncheon at the Civil Services Officers’ Institute in Delhi, where I expressed hope that there would be a balance in parliament after the election and that there would be no overwhelming majority. A colleague who had strayed into politics told me the BJP would come back to power with a similar, if not greater, majority. A friend who attended the temple inauguration at Ayodhya wrote that the election is done and dusted, and the ballot box was only a formality.