Kamsa Vadh Day: Deliverance at the hands of the teacher of the world

Today is apparently Kamsa Vadh Day, the anniversary of when Krishna killed Kamsa and reinstated Ugrasena as the king of Mathura. This festival is observed on Kartik Shukla Dashami, the tenth day of the bright fortnight of the lunar month of Kartik. It is a local festival in the Braj region, centred in Mathura. But its resonances are shared by every believer in India.

I have read that Krishna was but 11 years and six months old when he killed Kamsa. This was after he and Balarama vanquished the mighty wrestlers Chanura and Mushtika set up by Kamsa to kill the divine children.

Though Kamsa was obsessed with killing his nephew Krishna, his fixation actually led to his sharanagati or deliverance by wholly thinking of God. So, Kamsa Vadh kindles thoughts of Krishna’s ultimate teaching, which is sharanagati—to offer every word and deed to him in total trust. He says this to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita 18:66: ‘Sarva-dharmān parityajya mām ekaṁ śharaṇaṁ vraja ahaṁ tvāṁ sarva-pāpebhyo mokṣhayiṣhyāmi mā śhuchaḥ’, meaning, ‘Let go of all other processes and surrender to me, I shall deliver you from all consequences of sin. Don’t be afraid’.

But Arjuna was a prince of divine origin and Krishna’s close friend. Does this assurance apply to us frail, everyday mortals?

We find the answer in the first verse of the famous Sri Krishnashtakam, author and date unknown. It says: ‘Vasudeva sutam devam/Kamsa Chanura mardanam/Devaki paramanandam/Krishnam vande jagat gurum’, meaning, ‘Salutations to the teacher of the world, Krishna; God, who appeared as the son of Vasudeva; who killed Kamsa and Chanura; who gave immense joy to Devaki’.

Krishna, teacher of the world—that definitely includes you and me, not just ancient princes.