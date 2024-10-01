Beyond the great flush: more of Swachh Bharat

Science journal Nature recently reconfirmed what Swachh Bharat implementers, activists and partners have been saying all this time. Research led by Suman Chakrabarti of the International Food Policy Research Institute, US, and published in the peer-reviewed journal showed that freedom from open defecation has helped avert 60,000-70,000 infant deaths a year in India. The infant mortality rate (deaths per 1,000 live births) in the country fell from 39 in 2014 to 28 in 2020. The authors recommended low- and middle-income countries to follow the example of the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM).

The World Health Organization reported a similar finding earlier. Other credible studies suggest families in open defecation free (ODF) villages save Rs 50,000 a year on health costs. ODF areas have distinctly less contamination of groundwater, too.

It started on independence day in 2014, when the prime minister linked the absence of safe sanitation to the predicament of women in the country. The following October 2, the SBM set off in the pursuit of an India free of open defecation within a daunting timeframe of five years.

What followed could be counted among the most magical achievements for a public programme anywhere. Indians across sections came together in an unprecedented manner for the cause of cleanliness. The world’s largest sanitation scheme also became the world’s largest behaviour-change miracle. The provision of 120 million toilets under the SBM have meaning only because 600 million open defecators confirm usage.

This achievement, despite occasional skirmishes over the data, calls for celebration—especially when some of India’s other socio-economic parameters are still not among the best. Celebrate we must, because India has achieved this better sanitation and higher cleanliness several years before the 2030 deadline set by the UN’s sustainable development goals.

But the 10th anniversary of the SBM is not without a few questions.

How and how soon can one get rid of the piles of dirt we can see around? Will there be freedom from the swamping plastic waste? Will grey water in ever-increasing quantities be treated lest they pollute our water bodies?

And there is the issue of holding up toilet usage. Sustaining ODF status will remain a sticky task ever threatened by a possible reversal of habits.