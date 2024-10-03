The case for quality certification of agencies

Over the last few years there has been much public discourse around the performance of India’s constitutional authorities, statutory bodies and enforcement agencies. The political opposition alleges that organisations like the Election Commission , the CBI, the ED, the I-T department, the CAG, etc. have been “politically weaponised” in order to serve the electoral ends of ruling governments. The claim gaining ground is these agencies are manipulated or not allowed to function properly by the government through a judicious use of carrot and stick policies. Such assertions are fueled by the fact there are no definitive performance parameters or organisational quality standards that can be verified regarding the work of these agencies.

In this scenario, is there a case for such agencies to be accredited by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)? Do such organisations need an ISO 9000/9001, a quality certification? More importantly, is it possible and if so, how does one go about it?

To answer the first part, it would seem there is a definite need for agencies to be quality certified. All public institutions have vast, overarching powers and authority over citizens. Conversely, they are also tasked with ensuring equal treatment, to serve the cause of the nation and protect all its safeguards. If they are instead made to serve the cause of the ruling dispensation, that would defeat the purpose for which they were founded. An agency can best serve its client base if it is bound by certified quality standards. This will ensure the organisation’s principles and civic orientation stay on track. It will also guarantee the agency’s autonomy and fairness. Notably, such standards will prevent the easy shifting of responsibility from politicians to the agencies if things “go wrong”. Standards for public agencies are even more vital than those for private operations as these public agencies protect the very foundations of a nation, not just product quality and profit margins.

The response to the second question is complicated. On the one hand, examples of successful quality standards certification of public agencies are found in countries like the UK, Australia and New Zealand, which serve as testament that it is possible to apply such standards to agencies. On the other hand, the current state of Indian politics does not offer much hope for such certification to yield the wanted results. Ideally, such agencies should function on a voluntary honour code. Should that prove challenging, quality standardisation is the most practical solution.