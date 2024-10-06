Old promises to the Jews from ages past

With Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, falling last week between October 2 and 4, and Israel in the news, I recalled my experience of another important Jewish festival. Years ago, I was invited to the Passover Seder at the Judah Hyam Synagogue in Delhi. The invitation was from Rabbi Ezekiel Isaac Malekar, who heads the tiny Jewish community of less than ten families in Delhi.
Passover, or Pesach in Hebrew, is the Jewish festival of freedom that marks the exodus of the Jews from slavery in Egypt. It occurs in March or April. As Jewish sources tell it, the story harks back 3,400 years to the family of Jacob, who fled their home in Canaan, or ancient Israel, to escape a terrible famine. They found their way to Egypt where they were welcomed, and grew in numbers. But when a new pharaoh came to power, he feared the growing Israelite population and enslaved them. This oppression continued for 210 years.
Moses, an Israelite infant who escaped the pharaoh’s decree to kill Jewish babies and grew up half-Egyptian in the palace itself, heard God’s call from a burning bush in the desert to lead the Israelites out of Egypt. He negotiated with the pharaoh for the Israelites’ freedom. This led to a conflict between God, who wanted freedom for the Israelites, and pharaoh, who epitomised the cruel forces of tyranny and enslavement. God broke pharaoh’s arrogance by inflicting ten plagues on Egypt.
During the night of the final plague, God “passed over” and protected the houses of the Israelites, giving the festival its name. Finally, with the Egyptian army chasing after them, God, symbolised by Moses’s out-flung arm, split the waters of the Red Sea, allowing the Israelites to escape. Since they fled Egypt in haste, the Israelite slaves did not have time for their plain bread to leaven and rise, giving Passover its big symbol, matzah, which is Hebrew for ‘unleavened bread’.
To me, the most touching thing in the story of the Exodus is that Miriam, the sister of Aaron, took her tambourine with her as she was so sure of crossing safely and being able to sing and dance in God’s praise. Now that’s faith.
The central ritual of Pesach is the Seder, a special meal that takes place on the eve of Passover at home with family and friends, or with the community. It is a teaching experience for both children and adults. The Seder begins by reading the Haggadah, a 2000-year-old book that retells the story of the Exodus from Egypt in detail. Children sing ‘The Four Questions’, called Mah Nishtanah in Hebrew, which introduce the retelling of the story.
The other main part of the Seder is eating ritual foods symbolic of the journey of the Jews from slavery to freedom: four small cups of wine, symbols of joy; bitter herbs, reminding Jews of the suffering of slavery; green leafy vegetables representing the gifts of spring and renewed life; and matzah, the thin, crisp unleavened bread, which is both the poor bread of slaves and the symbol of Jewish freedom.
I had enjoyed matzah ball soup very much at the home of American Jews in Chicago and was very touched by the sincerity and fervour with which they had arranged the dinner to share their culture with me. So, matzah was one of the special things I looked forward to at the Seder in Delhi.
The international community of Jews, whoever happened to be in Delhi, was also gathered there for the Seder. We shared food and then they sang. The love, longing and pain in their voices and deep gratitude to God for their deliverance was immensely moving. They sang as though they themselves were crossing over from slavery to freedom, reliving the experience of their ancestors. I felt one with them, thanking God for bringing us through the vicissitudes of our own history. Mitzrayim, the Hebrew word for Egypt, means “the narrow place”. The festival calls for Jews to introspect on where they feel constricted in their lives and what they can do to attain freedom.
Jews believe they have a special relationship with God, whom they trust for their eventual well-being. Through centuries of torture, religious taxes and persecution (but not in India), they clung to the faith of their ancestors. They renewed their hope with their central affirmation: Shema Yisrael, Adonai Eloihanu, Adonai Echad, meaning ‘Hear O Israel, the Lord our God, the Lord is One’ (Deuteronomy 6:4 in the Old Testament).
When they were given their promised land after centuries of being a scattered people, they recalled God’s promise in Isaiah 11:12—‘He will raise a signal for the nations and shall assemble the outcasts of Israel, and gather together the dispersed of Judah from the four corners of the earth.’ Also, God’s promise through Isaiah 46:4 is, ‘I have made you and I will carry you; I will sustain you and I will rescue you.’ Further, in Isaiah 54:17, is the assurance, ‘No weapon formed against you shall prosper, and every tongue which rises against you in judgement you shall condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is from Me, says the Lord.’
As observers, we can well imagine how Jews down the ages found strength in these words, especially from Deuteronomy 33:29: ‘Blessed are you, Israel! Who is like you, a people saved by the Lord? He is your shield and helper and your glorious sword. Your enemies will cower before you, and you will tread on their heights.’
Renuka Narayanan