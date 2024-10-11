Venerating age beyond reason

The air is suddenly thick with classical languages―Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Pali and Prakrit have joined Sanskrit, Tamil, Odia, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu in the pantheon of languages of eminence in antiquity. It’s all in good cause, apparently―classical languages get special commitments in scholarship and culture. But they do it the easy way elsewhere. They fund chairs, courses and institutions for modern languages. It saves the trouble of dressing them up as classical.

So, obviously, the classical manoeuvre offers other benefits to interested parties. It is noteworthy that the three living languages recently elevated are spoken in states which the ruling party intends to gain or retain. Elevation confers a nebulous pride on speakers, which is useful in identity politics, but the unexpected honour is also bemusing people.

In Kolkata, Bengalis familiar with their literature are positively amused because modern Bangla and Marathi have been bundled with the dead languages Pali and Prakrit. There are other oddities: Pali grew from Prakrits. There were multiple Prakrits, too; so it’s strange to speak of a single tongue. Bangla is traced to Magadhi Prakrit. So is Assamese, via Kamrupi Prakrit. So the government has lumped grandparent, parent, child and cousin languages together.

That brings us to the awkward question of age. Modern languages have been rendered classical by easing the requirement to demonstrate an independent literary culture 1,500-2,000 years old. This blurs the boundary between classical and modern. For contrast, consider Europe, which is as diverse as India. It has two classical languages, Greek and Latin. English and the Norse tongues trace their oral cultures back to antiquity―Beowulf was composed in 650-1,000 CE, while the Elder Futhark runic inscriptions go back to the 1st century. But they are not regarded classical languages.