Being nicer to women as a society

With Sharad Navratri concluded, a number of thoughts about the condition of women in Hindu culture invariably spring to mind.

I will confine myself to looking at the cultural situation of the majority of Indian women, which is to say, women in Hindu culture of which I am personally a part. However, I will consciously stay away from discussing the noticeably difficult and far-from-enviable position of women in non-Hindu cultures in India, lest I be suspected of minority-baiting in these perilous times. Whereas, as a devout Hindu myself, I can claim to speak with belonging, ownership and reform-minded good intentions.

In the traditional Hindu mind, the Devi or prime goddess of Hindu theology is enthroned on a pedestal to be worshipped as the sacred feminine. The position of Devi or Shakti is thus greatly exalted. She is worshipped as the Parashakti or Supreme Power, as the Jagadamba, the Universal Mother who created the male gods and their feminine counterparts.

How does this translate vis-à-vis the situation of mortal women? The reality is that Indian tradition is known to discount mortal women unless they deliver the goods in their prescribed role as a service sector. In particular, the position of the respectably married woman is supreme in Hindu society. As in any other transactional relationship, this status comes at a price.

Drawn from preceding centuries, the wifely virtues were postulated by 16th century poet Goswami Tulsidas of Varanasi. They went out as advice for wives given to Sita by Rishi Atri’s wife Anasuya: “Devotion of body, speech and mind to the feet of her lord, the husband, is the only duty, sacred vow and penance of a woman.” This is found in the Sri Ramacharitmanas, Aranya Kand, Verse Four, a book of pervasive and lasting influence across North India.