The first miracle of the pillar of Vedic faith

As we roll further into festival season with Ganesh Chaturthi, Vishwakarma Puja, Navaratri, Dussehra and Diwali lining up, I would like to retell the first miracle attributed to Adi Shankara, the pillar of the faith. It happened when he was a little boy seeking alms as required of students.

Hemavati was a desperately poor woman living alone in a hut at the far end of her village. Her husband had been a ne’er-do-well who never cared to tend the three home fires—the garhapatya, ahavanya and dakshina—to whom a householder had to make offerings for the peace and prosperity of society. Abandoning his duties, he left the village in the wake of an unpleasant band of tantric mendicants and no more was heard of him.

Was she a wife or widow, wondered Hemavati, ironically named ‘the golden one’. The village wondered, too, and had many a salty wisecrack to make. Hemavati had no children and she was getting on in years, with no source of income.

Had her husband been around and earned his keep, ceremonially addressing the gods on behalf of those who were born, got married, died, built homes, or wanted special rituals, the village would have automatically supported her. But as a woman alone, she had no standing and no value. Too proud to beg, she went to every festival at the local temple where free food was distributed and did household chores for her neighbour for a bit of rice and old clothes. But after her neighbour died in childbirth, nobody bothered with her. Her last and only garment was reduced to tatters and there was absolutely no food for four days. “I must have done something bad in my last birth to suffer so,” thought Hemavati bleakly, drinking yet more water to fill her stomach.

She went to sleep that night feeling very lonely and discouraged. The next morning, Hemavati was horrified to hear the clear, young voice of a student calling out for alms. She peered through a hole in the wall. A boy of about eight stood outside holding out his alms bowl.