The teachers we need for the education we want

In a country like India, with its vast education ecosystem and network, teacher education is like a big ship—it is hard to turn by design alone; persistence matters the most. As I reflect on my journey as minister of state for education, one thing stands clear: the heartbeat of our educational system lies in the dedication, resilience and passion of our teachers. Over the past few months, I’ve had the privilege to interact with many of these educators across the country, hearing first-hand about their journeys, challenges and their unwavering commitment to shaping the future of our nation.

Whether stationed far from home or facing professional or personal hardships, our teachers continue to give their all, ensuring that no child is left behind. The influence of a teacher on a child’s life is deeply felt and profound. Children may not always heed the advice of their parents, but when a teacher speaks, they listen. They remember what their teachers say, sometimes even correcting their parents with the words, “But my teacher said…” Such is the trust and respect that students place in their educators.

India is in a fortunate position with a robust teacher population, setting it apart from many nations currently facing teacher shortages. This ample pool of educators provides a solid foundation for the country’s educational system. However, challenges remain as some educators lack the essential qualities a teacher needs in this day and age, and others fall short in terms of the necessary skills to excel. We need to fill these gaps and we need to fill them fast.

In the past, teaching was often about delivering information in a standardised manner, with little room for creativity or individuality. Schools operated like factories, churning out students with the same knowledge and skills. But today, we recognise that education is not just about imparting knowledge; it’s about nurturing the child, understanding their unique needs, and helping them develop into well-rounded individuals who can thrive in a complex world. Our curriculum—and consequently the pedagogy—should keep up as the pace of societal change accelerates.