Beauty and the beast of evolutionary Biology

Is beauty the next frontier of Indian politics? The question popped up after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s latest googly was thrown generally in the direction of his political rivals. Consider it a footnote to his demand for a caste census. “I have checked the list of Miss India, which did not have any Dalit, Adivasi or Other Backward Class women,” he said. That invited the retort from BJP’s Kiren Rijiju that the opposition leader seemed to be wanting reservations for these social groups in beauty pageants.

The exchange raises philosophical questions. What is beauty? Who decides what’s beautiful? Does it change with time and space in an Einsteinian way? It would seem so. But, like the caste census idea that Rahul Gandhi often evokes these days, it has a few shades of grey. Black beauty and white aesthetics together make for some brainstorming.

There are academic papers that say the definition of beauty changes over time and is influenced by social trends and cultural shifts, leading people to pursue treatments and procedures to meet a socio-cultural idea of good looks, or a behaviour that goes with beauty. In India, we have seen demure, desi-ghee-nourished movie heroines as well as tall and bold size zero types echoing Parisian supermodel standards.

Long before Rahul Gandhi raised the question, the issue got politicised in India of the 1990s, when the country turned out one Miss Universe—Sushmita Sen—and as many as four Miss World title winners within a decade—Aishwarya Rai, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey and Priyanka Chopra.

Conspiracy theorists were quick to link it to the economic liberalisation that started in 1991 and India’s burgeoning population to claim that multinational cosmetic companies were out to woo the country’s consumers by propping up iconic role models.