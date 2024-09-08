The early life of a secular saint

In a follow-up to last week’s story about Adi Shankara, I would like to share some details about a 20th-century ‘secular saint’ in Shankara’s tradition. Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswati (1894-1994) was the ‘Mahaswami of Kanchi’, the 68th Shankaracharya of the ancient Kamakoti Matha, an important religious institution in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu. He remains a cult figure even today for devotees. His birth star was Anuradha, also called Anusha, and is observed every month as a festival in homes across India and the world by sections of the Indian diaspora. There is a Manimandapam or memorial temple to him in New Jersey, US.

The Mahaswami believed that ‘God is One’, and saved the mosque next to his Matha from demolition in the 1960s from the then Congress CM of Tamil Nadu, M Bhaktavatsalam. At the same time, he played a key role in reviving the study of the Vedas, equipping society with properly learned priests to serve homes and temples, and teaching the public lost devotional verses. He pioneered the conservation of neglected temples and inspired the building of new ones. Many devotees personally testify online to his miracles of healing.

While deeply learned, he was simple and accessible, and reportedly had a wicked sense of humour. He walked barefoot for miles across India in padayatras. Carnatic music was his grand passion, and great musicians of the day flocked to him for spiritual insights into the compositions they sang. Pandit Vishnu Digambar Paluskar of the Gandharva Mahavidyalaya came to Kanchipuram and sang North Indian bhajans for him. One of the Mahaswami’s protegees was M S Subbulakshmi, and when she was invited to sing at the UN General Assembly in 1966, he composed the Sanskrit hymn ‘Maitrim Bhajata’ for her, calling for world peace.

His admirers included a wide swathe of society across religions, from the very poor to the rich and powerful, from canteen boys to kings. Indira Gandhi, King Constantine and Princess Irene of Greece, and King Juan Carlos and Queen Sophia of Spain were among his fans. The Dalai Lama called him “the only monk of the century”.