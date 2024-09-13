Of fluctuating fortunes and evolving food fights

India has lost the crown for the sport of demonising the other by denouncing their dietary preferences as disgusting. In his only joust with Kamala Harris in the course of the US election, in the presidential debate on Wednesday, Donald Trump lowered the bar all the way on using food habits to render the other unpalatable. The new standard is eating dogs and cats, which the former US president has accused immigrants from Haiti of doing.

Trump said immigrants are dognapping and catnapping pets of the gentle people of Springfield, Ohio, for nutritional purposes. While poll analysts marvel at the ease with which Harris lured her opponent into a trap in the debate just by poking the old reprobate’s ego, we Indians, who take an unhealthy interest in the food habits of others, must marvel at the audacity of Trump’s kutta-billi agitprop. The gaurakshaks in the heartland must be feeling outclassed. They can only fight their wars over beef, a staple in many parts of the world, and the default source of protein for Indian communities low on the traditional totem pole.

If the people of Haiti are guilty as accused, their homeland should not have a stray dog menace. But a quick web search reveals that Haiti has one at least as serious as India’s. The strays even look like our own, complete with the legendary curled tail that can’t be straightened. Haiti’s stray cats don’t seem to have been counted. Cats are hard to count. They’re shape-shifters. That is their joy and glory.

The cat-and-dog story may have cost Trump the election but usually, since most communities have food taboos, allegations about food habits can be reliably used to other people of different communities. It’s worked very well in India, where food taboos and associations with class and caste are etched in primordial stone. Fact-checkers have been working for years to show that most of India is not vegetarian, but they haven’t succeeded.