Is Rahul riding the Khalistan Tiger?

Has the irrepressible Rahul Gandhi stoked the very fire that consumed his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, on October 31, 1984, singed the country for decades and turned Punjab into a petri-dish of terror? Indira Gandhi uncorked the genie of Sikh radicalism in the 1980s and couldn’t bottle it back. She engineered the rise of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, pushed Punjab into the vortex of violence, ordered army action in the Golden Temple to clear the mess she had created, hurt the Sikh psyche irretrievably in the process, and finally paid with life for her misadventure. Isn’t Rahul Gandhi following in her footsteps?

Addressing a meeting in Washington DC during his three-day US visit, Rahul said, “The fight is about whether he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India and he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India, or he as a Sikh is going to be able to go to a gurudwara—that’s what the fight is about, and not just for him, for all religion.”

Rahul’s remarks bear no relation to the reality in India. He has desperately issued such an untenable statement to further his political agenda. The idea is to tarnish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image in the global arena and garner support for himself from all those disparate sections who hate India.

To what extent Rahul’s irresponsible remarks would serve his political ends is difficult to guess, but two consequences will undoubtedly follow. One, his rants will be used by the anti-India pack, including Pakistan’s ISI and its proxies, to besmirch India’s image globally. It would also provide impetus to the Khalistan movement, which has little base within the country.