Why overwork does not help anyone

The necessity of increasing working hours to augment productivity has been recently debated in the public domain. Certain successful industry leaders have stated that a 70-hour work week is necessary for the growth momentum to be maintained. Highly successful entrepreneurs who have built enterprises, generated jobs and wealth are being held up as examples. With the advent of the knowledge economy and carry-on mobile devices, the concept of fixed working hours has become blurred. The work-from-home culture, which gained traction during the lockdown, has further effaced the boundaries of the workspace.

In earlier decades, workers could drop their tools to retire for the day. Labour union activism and consequential legislation ensured the rights of workers to prevent exploitation through overwork. However, the hustle culture has changed the game. The glorification of extreme work—the celebration of CEOs who sleep in an office cubicle or do not sleep at all—has fuelled this trend.

In coffee shops across the globe, it is common to see employees hunched over their laptops, their eyes glued to the screen, their ears plugged. They perhaps do not even smell the coffee that they have ordered. The fierce competition for jobs, the desire to gain better rewards and personal success drives them. While there is perhaps a digital log maintained of the hours clocked, there is no record of the opportunity cost. Further, there is prospective burnout and circadian rhythm imbalance which also has to be reckoned with.

It is necessary to analyse the nature of rewards that accrue from the extra work put in by employees. Without doubt, wealth is created and there is a benefit to society. Perhaps, C-suite employees are rewarded in direct proportion to the increased production of goods and services. Some benefits also trickle down to workers. However, the human cost of the additional working hours is to be factored in.