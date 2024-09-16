Saving IC-814 and other flights of imagination

Aspiration in this direction risks the label of effete decadence. It is not. A beautiful thing, man or woman—perfect form—is precious because he/she inspires. Beauty is an idea. It was Stendhal who said beauty holds the promise of happiness. If art is the approximation towards the idea of perfection, it fulfills its purpose. America, for instance, is all art. Its superpower is ideas. Its wealth is a byproduct of ideas/patents.

The reason why our start-ups do not get anywhere is that the Indian venture capitalist has little respect for ideas. All he wants is the return on his investments in six months. Even in traditional technologies, from cars to computers, roads to rockets, India makes do with borrowed imagination. Besides the idea of satyagraha, what might be a reasonable modern Indian invention?

Why should the general run of our movies be any different? Almost all movies mentioned here fail because they dare not be beautiful, or experientially transformative. Yet, we conduct protest marches in the cause of free speech. Well, we cannot have free speech in a culture phobic of imagination.

Year 2047 is the magic moment when India is supposed to emerge as a fully developed nation. The BJP and RSS believe we were once a great nation—especially in the Gupta period (320-550 CE). This is not without substance.

In a recently-published excerpt from his latest book, The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed The World (which I am yet to read), William Dalrymple talks about the great contribution that Aryabhata (476-550 CE) and Brahmagupta (598-670 CE) made in mathematics. I cannot but observe that this endorsement of the Indian past from Dalrymple, a die-hard liberal, would warm the cockles of the Hindu heart. Especially since the narrative is couched in the currently-fashionable language of apologia flowing from the white male guilt of the coloniser.

But assuming our future, after a fashion, is in the past, a sophisticated return to it still cannot account for the great gaps in the Indian imagination that once invented the 0, but then lost count.

In the 1980s, Allan Bloom’s The Closing of the American Mind attacked the US university system that encouraged an approach to scholarship based on moral relativism as it undermined critical thinking. Bloom uncannily anticipated the reigning woke culture.

Foreign invasions or otherwise, the Indian mind has been in closure for over a thousand years. It is terrified of the art of ideas. IC 814 was rescued, but its representation as an idea remains endangered.

