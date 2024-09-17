Extending era of hope in J&K polls

Every election is different. And yet, every election in India poses a different, tough test for every political party. Remarkably, no psephologist has ever been able to discover a perfect formula to predict polls. Neither emotive issues nor a slew of welfare programmes are enough by themselves to swing the sentiment. When the people decide positively, even a not-so-efficient government can get another mandate; when the popular mood is negative, a clean, efficient and decisive government may face a loss.

Things are even more complex in the ensuing Jammu and Kashmir elections, as this would be the first in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 and the carving out of a new Union territory.

During the last five years, J&K has seen transformative changes in its legal, social and economic landscape. The abrogation of Article 370 was a watershed moment in the history of this paradise on Earth. Now, after five years, having invested all the energy and resources at its command, the Centre is looking forward to installing a UT government in order to further consolidate the gains made in J&K’s integration with the rest of India. Understandably, the BJP is working overtime to ensure the project’s success.

If one analyses the reasons behind the BJP’s confidence, at least five key factors stand out. These are about the Centre and the UT administration’s shared success in curbing terrorism and militancy, uplifting marginalised communities, boosting the region’s economy and infrastructure, promoting tourism, and finally, reviving its cultural heritage.

The notable achievements start with the successful curbing of terrorism and militancy after the abrogation of Article 370. The fear and distress once faced by civilians have been substantially alleviated. By January 2023, over 750 militants were neutralised through the Indian armed forces’ counterinsurgency efforts. Local recruitment into militant groups has seen a significant drop, leading to decreased attacks on civilians despite the recent attempts from across the international border.