Explosions in Lebanon echo in Palestine

Israel delivered another devastating blow to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shia militia in Lebanon that has conducted terrorist attacks against Israel for decades.

After the Gaza war began, Hezbollah launched attacks against Israel in support of Hamas, another Iran-backed organisation. Israel’s cyberattack was unexpected, highly sophisticated and innovative. It used digital communication to blow up pagers carried by Hezbollah members, killing around 30 people and injuring thousands. Some civilians in the vicinity were caught in the crossfire.

The pagers received a message from the top Hamas leadership when they detonated. While Hezbollah promptly blamed Israel, the latter acknowledged responsibility.

Hezbollah has vowed to avenge the attacks. Hasan Nasrallah, the Hezbollah leader, made a TV address saying these attacks have crossed a line and they will lob rockets into Israel. Nasrallah has asserted that Israel’s attacks will not cause any fracturing in the ranks and will lead to greater determination and higher morale to confront it.

Much of this is rhetoric to satisfy a wounded ego since Hezbollah does not have the military capacity to take on Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel has continued its strikes against Hamas and retaliated against revenge attacks by Hezbollah. Israeli fighter jets have attacked Hezbollah camps in Southern Lebanon and have been flying over Beirut as a warning. Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was also injured, confirming he was using a pager networked with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah heralded its arrival by three bomb blasts in Beirut. Its base is in the area with 32 percent of Lebanon’s Shia population.

Lebanon is fractured along religious and sectarian lines among Shias, Sunnis, Christians and Druze communities.