Navigating the minefields of J&K elections

In earlier years, diktats were accompanied by threats to local populace and poll officials, making it risky for people to emerge from their homes and move to polling booths. Although the first phase has gone by peacefully, nothing can be taken for granted, especially in the villages and small townships located in the vicinity of jungle and mountain hideouts.

The intent here would not be a mass disruption of polls as attempted in 1999, when numerous polling stations were targeted with rocket fire and hand grenades. The projection of relevance through a few strikes or even kidnapping officials could be attempted. That is enough to convey that resistance is yet alive.

It’s the local J&K police at the core and the CRPF that have to ensure security. Unlike anti-terrorist operations, where the army’s Rashtriya Rifles invariably takes the lead, the army keeps a distance of at least one kilometre from polling booths as it cannot be employed for direct booth security, lest there be allegations of forced voting or other intimidation.

Unlike earlier years, when the number of parties was limited and their ideologies and agenda well known, the dynamics are a little different this time. Predictions can be awkward, which is why very few are being made publicly. The BJP is strong in Jammu, but one can hardly predict the mind of the electorate in the Poonch-Rajouri belt where greater demographic balance exists. The complete Jammu region is bereft of any well-known personalities, especially with the Democratic Progressive Azad Party of Ghulan Nabi Azad being hamstrung by Azad’s absence from campaigning due to ill health.

What has thrown a spanner in the works is obviously Sheikh Abdul Rashid or engineer Rashid’s party, the Awami Ittehad Party. Rashid defeated the J&K National Conference’s Omar Abdullah in the parliamentary election from North Kashmir. The party has fielded 34 candidates as independents since its an unregistered party and appears to have had an agreement with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami, which too has fielded nine independent candidates. These 43 cannot win all or form a government, but they can seriously disrupt the clean-line majorities we may have expected.

The Awami National Congress-Indian National Congress combine was expected to do well in the Valley. Those prospects got eroded by Rashid and the Jamaat’s presence. Rashid has little following in central and south Kashmir, but enough to eat into the vote banks of the NC-Congress and the People’s Democratic Party. So unless we see a complete transformation of voting, it’s a deeply hung assembly that seems to be on the cards.

The X factor of Rashid could well be the major outcome here. Knowing Rashid well, I can vouch for his commitment towards those he represents, but it’s his separatist leaning that remains the grey zone. More than the polls, it’s the post event dynamics that will be interesting.

Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd)

Former Commander, Srinagar-based 15 Corps;

Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir

(Views are personal)

(atahasnain@gmail.com)