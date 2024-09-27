The paranoia of trojan horses in supply chains

The wave of exploding pagers and walkie-talkies that hit Hezbollah in Lebanon and Syria will spur the ongoing trend of ‘reshoring’ and ‘near-shoring’ manufacturing, and reducing reliance on global supply chains.

This week, the US proposed to clamp down on automobile imports from China and Russia for security reasons. It’s a small segment of the auto market, but the US commerce department proposes to ban the import of smart cars and auto components from the two countries because modern vehicles are, potentially, internet-connected surveillance units. It isn’t completely outlandish, but it does look like the popularity of hackers in action movies is stirring the popular imagination.

After a border conflict with China began in 2020, the Indian government had similarly curbed the use of Chinese-made communications equipment in sensitive areas and banned their apps from mobile networks. Network infrastructure manufacturers Huawei and ZTE were excluded from India’s 5G trials. The US and Australia banned them from supplying 5G equipment. The UK is weeding them out of its 5G network, and Germany proposes to exclude them from critical infrastructure in two years.

But globalisation has been a powerful economic and cultural force throughout human history, as inexorable as osmotic pressure and gravity. We regard it as a modern phenomenon dating from the European age of exploration, but goods and ideas had travelled across the Old World in early times, following the laws of demand and supply.

Curbing globalisation for security concerns doesn’t work, as socialist India learned. The import of Chinese goods like smartphones paradoxically boomed after the 2020 crackdown, because market forces don’t respect politics.

An example from an even more sensitive sector than telecom: Indian-made munitions sold in Europe have found their way into Ukraine, riling Moscow. The weapons trade is strictly regulated by end-use certification, which earmarks military hardware for specific buyers and purposes. But the laws of economics have always trumped them, though the Indian government has ritually denied a Reuters report as “speculative and misleading”.