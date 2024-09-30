Death due to work: India Inc needs to sit up and smell the burn

I do believe this is the problem. Indian enterprise is still stuck on the manufacturing mindset. We still believe we run factories. To an extent, a fintech enterprise is a fintech factory and a consulting and management services firm is a consulting factory. We want to maximise the deployment of basic resources and achieve the best. Nothing wrong with that. Except we seem to want to treat humans as just another resource.

The Happiness Research Academy has just released a study that tracks the status of happy employees across sectors. The numbers are a worry in themselves. One of the big findings is that 54 percent of the workforce in India has an “intention to leave their jobs” at this point in time. That means more than half of our employees are unhappy at the workplace. The report goes on to say the happiest folk work in fintech. The percentage of people happy in this sector is 40 percent—which means 60 percent in fintech are unhappy. Ouch! The automotive sector claims 35 percent happy employees, banking and insurance 30 percent, FMCG 29 percent, media, entertainment and advertising 23 percent, and real estate and construction a low 20 percent.

We do seem to have an unhappy workforce. The key problem is just that. It is time we jumped out of our largely production-oriented mindset in managing people, their work, future careers and lives at large. The angst is everywhere. People in consulting, media and entertainment, banking and services of every kind, and in as many as 17 other verticals are feeling the stress. Managing stress is not everyone’s cup of tea. The “pass the poison” culture in corporate organisations—where the boss passes the chalice downwards till the point where there is no one else to pass it—is something to avoid.

The Indian enterprise needs to change its mindset from being a pure productivity machine to a more intelligently-managed entity that is less machine and more human. Know where to draw the line between work and work pressure. Businesses need to do a lot more in the space of work-life balance initiatives. ‘Pizza Fridays’ and ‘Movie Mondays’ aren’t enough. We need to go beneath the skin of it all and alter our mindsets. This is as relevant to a firm of lawyers, as it is to a strategy consulting firm, audit, and a whole set of 17 identified work verticals of high stress.

Lifestyle diseases among young employees is growing at a frenetic pace. Hypertension, diabetes, obesity, etc. are conditions that are striking employees in their 30s and can be postponed for now, if not avoided altogether. Depression and mental health issues are out here in our midst already. We have enough numbers of burnouts and suicides on the books.