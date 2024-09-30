India inc needs to sit up and smell the burn

The fortnight gone by has had one big question out there in public discourse: “Who or what killed Anna?”

Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old CA at Ernst & Young, died 4 months after joining the firm. Her parents indicated “overwhelming work pressure” as a cause of death. The case being discussed indicates a new cause of work- or overwork-related depression and death. Death due to work. And, in some ways, death due to the workplace.

The rest of the debate is out there in public space. An entire nation has discussed the case as one that typifies the high-tension workplace that India today boasts of. Grandmothers in every home with a grandchild in the workplace were involved in this discussion, just as parents and employees themselves were.

As the parents grieve their sad loss, the rest of the nation will cool down and move on to a newer issue. Public memory is really short. But must we? Should we not instead look at the cause and discuss ways to avoid such losses in the future? Must we not sit up and smell the burn?

India is today emerging to be the new workplace of the world. If in the old days the factories that produced physical goods were the production centres, today every corporate and commercial entity that produces both goods and services is a key production entity. In many ways, every company is a ‘factory’ that produces goods and services. The mindset at work has therefore the potential to become the same. There are a set of basic economic resources acquired. Land, labour, capital and entrepreneur (or enterprise) are put into play.

In a bulk of the companies, the entrepreneur is the business enterprise and its top management. In some cases, it is the owner and in others, the startup founder. Typically, the mindset is still that of a manufacturing play. The enterprise requires the best and optimal utilisation of all resources to garner the best profits. While land and capital are decidedly inanimate entities, the other two are really the alive ones.

The entrepreneur or business owner who drives work is at one end and at the other is the worker or employee. One drives work, and the other works to the diktat. The factory mindset therefore subliminally still dictates and milks work. And herein lies the problem.

While working hours are clearly defined, everyone is invariably expected to stretch themselves. The most junior employees in the organisation are typically the ones that stretch themselves the most. They are at the start of their careers, loaded with enthusiasm and ambition to grow, and are most certainly the most insecure in a corporate organisation. They need their jobs, they want to make the right impressions, they want to grow, and are vested with fire in their bellies. Must companies then avoid the “sweat factory” mindset of the factory-age we have hopefully long left behind?