Beach mistrust, raise sails for a fresh bilateral

For Sri Lanka, the visit held the promise of potential advancements in multiple sectors, including energy, defence, and the economy. It allows Sri Lanka an opportunity to explore more partnerships and develop Trincomalee as a regional energy hub. Some of Sri Lanka’s excessively protectionist attitudes may have hindered its potential to grow and access Indian markets. It also allows both countries to focus on mutual respect and cooperation and treat the apprehensions as modern states contributing to each other’s growth and advancement through equitable partnerships.

Delhi intends to counterbalance China’s expanding footprint in Sri Lanka and address its presence in the Indian Ocean through the massive investments made on the island. The visit is also a clear statement of India’s interest in deepening ties with Sri Lanka and not relinquishing its role as the South Asian superpower.

In recent years, India has contributed to multiple projects in Sri Lanka. However, some have run into strong opposition from local groups, particularly trade unions affiliated with the JVP. At the same time, India was seen as aggressively pursuing an economic program without considering the public sentiments. The public and civil society strongly opposed projects like the East Container Terminal deal and Gautam Adani’s controversial renewable energy project, eventually driving cancellation or withdrawal.

Despite the recent history of pushbacks, the visit, according to political analysts, offers a fresh opportunity for both countries to find ways to re-engage with each other in a transparent manner that earns public trust.

The just-concluded visit also reminds of the absence of permanent friends or enemies in politics. It may be ironic that a president who leads a political party that led violent protests demanding the withdrawal of Indian peacekeepers from the island accused the big neighbour of having a permanent policy of interventionist politics. For all intents and purposes, it may be a case of political prudence and maturity that caused President Dissanayake to confer the highest recognition accorded to a foreign head of state to Narendra Modi. Moving forward, strategic engagements that do not undermine the sovereignty of the smaller neighbour and let go of undue suspicions of the giant neighbour may allow the opportunity to rewrite the bilateral history of a new kind.

(Views are personal)

(dilrukshi@cir.lk)

(dilrukshihandunnetti@gmail.com)

Dilrukshi Handunnetti | Award-winning journalist and lawyer; founder and director of the Colombo-based Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR)