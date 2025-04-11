Crying wolf: Time capsules needed, not time machines

The phenomenon persisted into modern times, long after wolf packs ceased to present a real threat to people. In Rudyard Kipling’s stories, Mowgli’s adoptive family is part of a wolf pack. In contrast, in The White Devil, the English playwright John Webster wrote: “But keep the wolf far thence, that’s foe to men, / For with his nails he’ll dig them up again.” Those lines were memorably inverted by T S Eliot in The Waste Land: “Oh keep the dog far hence, that’s friend to men, / Or with his nails he’ll dig it up again!”

Friend, enemy, self, wolf. In the languages of northern Europe, where wolves enjoyed the greatest play in mythology, they were friends and exemplars. They were embedded in the given names of prominent figures like Cynewulf, one of the very few Old English poets whose work has survived, and Wulfstan, an 11th century bishop of London and Worcester. The wolf persists in modern Germanic names like Wolfgang (‘he who walks with the wolf’) and Adolf. Wolfram is another name for tungsten, a friendly word: tungsten filament bulbs kept away the dark until about 20 years ago, when LED lights became commonplace. But then, Wolfenstein is a series of shoot-em-up video games piloted by programmer Silas Warner. Associations with wolves remain mixed across centuries.

The recently resurrected dire wolves are indeed like time machines. But wouldn’t time capsules be more pertinent now? Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of species are being lost every year to climate change. Simultaneously, the melting of permafrost, polar ice caps, the permanent ice pack and glaciers at the Third Pole is bringing to light life forms that have been frozen since the last glacial maximum. They range from viruses and extremophiles to whole mammoth carcasses.

There is an argument to forget our obsession with time machines and instead make time capsules, so that the newly endangered or newly discovered biological material can be preserved for future science. Of course, time capsules aren’t immune to anthropogenic forces either. Indira Gandhi buried one at the Red Fort in 1973, containing a history of independent India that was to be exhumed after 1,000 years. It was dug up four years later by the Janata government and its contents were disparaged. In politics as in the natural world, climate change destroys everything.

Pratik Kanjilal | Fellow, Henry J Leir Institute of Migration and Human Security, Fletcher School, Tufts University

(Views are personal)

(Tweets @pratik_k)