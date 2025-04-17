Time for Indian consumers to unite and assert

No wonder then that the MGP today has 2,505 consumer groups with around 30,000 members. Its network covers just about six districts in the Konkan and Pune regions, but has a tremendous potential to expand. Meanwhile, its work has earned attention from global consumer protection bodies. It made persistent efforts to make the UN Guidelines for Consumer Protection more comprehensive and for the UN Conference on Trade and Development to create an inter-governmental group of experts. Senior UNCTAD officials have commended MGP, saying that its participation has always added value to the deliberations and “successfully led (them) to the modernisation and expansion of the UNGCP, including on e-commerce, financial services, dispute resolution and redress and international cooperation”.

Although MGP’s achievements are truly historic, the challenges before the consumer movement in general and the MGP in particular are becoming more complex. This is because, like in politics, in consumer affairs too it is hard to tell people something that is unpopular but in the larger interests of the group. From banks to gyms, and from theatres to public transport, the need for greater efforts to achieve consumer justice is felt every day in different walks of life.

Take the example of media. Consumer bodies have been rightly and somewhat sufficiently vigilant about adulteration in food. But what about the growing tendency of adulterating news with views? Consumers of various kinds of media—print, electronic and digital—need to come together to protect their interests. But sadly, this has never been attempted.

In the entertainment sector, several state government are supporting movie and drama producers with financial grants. This has led to the production of a greater number of works, but unsurprisingly, it has added neither to the quantitative nor qualitative growth of movie- and theatre-goers. Instead, it might make more sense to help the patrons of cinema and theatre with subsidised tickets so that the market size is enlarged. However, for that, consumers of entertainment will have to assert, and this assertion is in short supply.

In Indian culture, the consumer has always been considered the king. Mahatma Gandhi had described the consumer as god. In modern democracy, what the voter is to political parties, the consumer is to manufacturers and traders. Obviously then, the unorganised mass of citizens will have to make sustained, well-orchestrated and creative efforts to live up to this ‘kingship’. Kings also need to assert and acquire an element of deterrence to their enterprise to sustain power.

In an increasingly market-driven economy, if consumers fail to assert, the ugly face of capitalism is bound to take them for a ride. An organised consumer base can shape a third way beyond the binary of socialism and capitalism. It’s high time that consumers realised their strength.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

Senior BJP leader

(Views are personal)

(vinays57@gmail.com)