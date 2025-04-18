Don't court castes in name of social justice

What is unfolding in Karnataka in the name of achieving social justice reminds us that caste continues to be a dominant influence in politics. The previous Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka government (2013-18) had commissioned a Socio-economic and Educational Survey in 2015 (SES-2015), which was completed near the end of 2018 by the State Backward Classes Commission under its then chairperson H Kantharaju. The report was finalised in February 2024 by Kantharaju’s successor, K Jayaprakash Hegde, months after Siddaramaiah returned as chief minister in his present tenure. The report was placed before the Karnataka cabinet last week and inconclusively debated at a meeting this week. It is scheduled to be taken up again at the May 2 cabinet meeting.

The SES-2015—commonly called the caste census—has already touched a raw nerve, with Karnataka’s two dominant castes, the Veerashaiva Lingayats and the Vokkaligas, and several other castes and sub-castes raising objections. They have called it ‘unscientific’ and demanded its rejection, citing that the survey was conducted a decade ago and its data would be outdated today. They have called for a fresh survey conducted in a scientific manner. The opposition to the SES-2015 cuts across party lines. Some of Siddaramaiah’s own ministers and other Congress MLAs are criticising it. Their objections are based on worries that their caste numbers are under-counted and the actual populations not correctly reflected.