The innocent fury of adolescent drama

If 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper) in Philip Barantini’s much celebrated Netflix series Adolescence had a soul brother, it could well be the soon-to-turn-16 Liam (Martin Compston) in Ken Loach’s Sweet Sixteen (2002) and, well before that, the 15-year-old Billy Casper (David Bradley) in his 1969 masterpiece Kes.

All the three adolescents, across the span of time, have one significant thing in common: their roots lie in the working class that was disempowered back then, and has perhaps been pushed even farther to the margins now. None of them can quite escape how his place in the social stratum defines and confines his life and fosters a profound restlessness and bottomless angst. The world of social and economic inequities fuels an inner rage, which is as much their own as it is an inheritance down the generations and takes shape in the lap of families that are far from perfect.

Billy finds a speck of hope in falconry and the possibility of a vocation that the education system would otherwise deny him but it’s all too short-lived an option as the future remains a question mark. Having dropped out of school, Liam drifts aimlessly, selling untaxed cigarettes and illegal drugs, dreaming of starting life afresh in a caravan with his jailed mother once she gets released, little realising that his 16th birthday implies that he can now be tried as an adult for his crimes and misdemeanours. The caravan, like Billy’s falconry, remains an illusion—very near and yet so far.

Similarly, Jamie, accused of murdering his classmate Katie, can’t escape his fate. The pent-up working class fury gets unleashed in all its agony, desperation and horror in the epic third episode as he, a plumber’s son—whose home door can be callously broken by the cops and van insensitively defiled by strangers—takes on his posh psychiatrist, Briony Ariston (Erin Doherty). A case of wreaking violence with words in return for the wounds of the heart, mind and soul inflicted by the uncaring privileged.

Jamie’s rage in Adolescence gets magnified with the intrusion of the internet and social media. The virtual world that the young men like him seem to inhabit more than the real and the concomitant expectations it imposes on them in the face of phenomenons like the toxic manosphere, misogynistic influencers, online radicalisation and incel (involuntary celibate) culture.