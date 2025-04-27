Southern seize: Provocations and priorities

The Indian peninsula is quite used to attempts by those running the Union government to establish hegemonic dominance over the region. In medieval times, such attempts were easily foiled. Attempts to appeal to religion and ethnicity were largely futile.

The peninsula had its own Muslim rulers and Christian elites and delivered non-Brahmanical political settlements with greater ease than the rest of the subcontinent. Mughal governors like the Nizam quickly fostered autonomous kingdoms. The British, who secured the peninsula by a squeak, were careful to emulate the Marathas and establish collaborative and autonomous governance arrangements. The Madras and Bombay presidencies were substantially autonomous of Calcutta and, later, Delhi.

The Indian independence movement was a significant force in the peninsula, but most of its iconic leaders––Bhagat Singh, Gandhi, Nehru, Subhash Bose, Jinnah, etc.––looked northwards for their great struggles. And so, in 1947, the Congress and opposition leaders jockeying for power in Delhi lacked a mass base in the peninsula.

Peninsular politics was shaped by a curious mixture of differentiated opposition to, and political collaboration with, the powers in Delhi. The first popular uprising against central hegemony occurred immediately after independence, with a Communist insurrection in Telangana, soon followed by a popular mass mobilisation for a united Andhra Pradesh. The first non-Congress government was formed—and, setting a trend of disgraceful Governors, dismissed through gubernatorial action at Delhi’s behest—in Kerala. Periyar and his successors established a compelling Dravidian movement that effectively erased all Delhi-centric parties from Tamil Nadu’s political landscape in the mid-1960s. NTR’s Telugu Desam movement successfully challenged Congress hegemony in Andhra Pradesh, as KCR later did in Telangana. Ramakrishna Hegde did something very similar in Karnataka with decentralisation, the spear of his counter to hegemonic Delhi.