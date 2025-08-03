It's the world's job to spin around, our job is to be the axis

If you like to choose allegory and atmosphere out of cinematic art to describe the contemporary, a piece of classic Hitchcock horror would seem to be in our midst. There’s a bird species that’s seeing an increase in its population these days. No, not the pesky pigeon, which has been rendered jobless by email. There’s another that’s squeaking and gnawing at our window panes. It is the black swan. It’s absurd. By definition, it shouldn’t be there. Certainly not in such numbers.
But being devoid of logic or precedence is no disqualification these days. A handful of years ago, we were stalked by a genocidal virus. Half a season ago, we had war. A small spat in a nuclear family. Both sides complained to Papa. He came and sorted it out. His fondness for young, attractive model democracies is, anyway, all over the news in America.
This is one version of the story, not particularly unprecedented if you look at Indo-Pak history. And Donald J Trump speaks only the truth. His social media platform is named for that. Every time you repost what he writes there, it’s apparently called a “retruth”. Those fervently “retruing” his version in Parliament included Rahul Gandhi, who threw that into the debate along with a gauntlet to the government. If you believe otherwise, he thundered, say it clearly that Trump is no Mahatma Gandhi. But we know that in classical Indian logic, for every assertion, the opposite is equally untrue.
Meanwhile, across the border, in Pakistan, it seems America has struck oil! No one from the colonial British to the contemporary Chinese had the foresight to dig beneath those bungalows in Abbottabad. Snake oil, perhaps? The Pakistan army is known to have inexhaustible reserves. Well, in material terms, past US prospectors have talked about shale. Hope our sensitive radars don’t get alarmed by the sounds of fracking. Actually, no, this is just Trumpspeak. It means they have dug deep and discovered a new kind of strategic depth. Old-timers may recall that Rafi song which Lalu Yadav once quoted in parliament and got even Manmohan Singh grinning like a Cheshire cat: it’s okay if you don’t love me, as long as you don’t love that—other—guy. Alas, it is happening.
This is a genuinely unforeseen twist. India languishing as the great unwanted democracy, while the US and China compete for influence over semi-demi-democracies like Pakistan and Bangladesh that we wouldn’t sniff at. We are anyway too chic for this neighbourhood. Nobody likes us much in our alleged ‘natural sphere of influence’, and we have to constantly ‘reset’ ties with even the likes of the Maldives. SAARC is dead in the water. Iran may replace us as the ‘I’ in BRICS if we don’t watch out. And we are flexing our Quad muscles, in a strategy that may be rendered obsolete if Trump, cannier than his neo-con predecessors, does a Kissinger and kisses and makes up with China.
There are other events unfolding in our times that are rather unusual in their skew. In Bihar, if you take the Election Commission’s words at face value, the human population is plummeting. It’s either on account of some strange virus that nearly exclusively attacks Muslims and women, or due to a hitherto unknown tendency among these groups to resort to mass exodus. And having voted with their feet, how can they again vote with their fingers? Classical Indian logic again.
In New Delhi and its outskirts, a population being gently persuaded to consider exodus by an empathetic police force is those at the very bottom of the socio-economic pyramid—people who speak the language I speak, Bengali, but minus the teflon coating of religion and other markers. Soon after the Pahalgam attack, hundreds who answered to that description were suddenly seen to be unworthy of being on land and turned into boat people. Some allegedly lost their balance on the high seas.
This new precarity also applies to those on high perches. A lack of sure footing is being ascribed to some highprofile ministers, at least in Lutyens’ corridors. Performance-based reviews are an occupational risk for them, so speculation shouldn’t detain us till something actually happens. Meanwhile, something else happened. As everyone gathered for a stormy monsoon session, the thunder came from the chair. A Vice-President resigned on an excuse that most schoolteachers would not buy from an absentee kid. Precedent? None.
How should parliament have responded to all this? On domestic issues, the polarity seems too deep to allow for politesse. But we had seen a semblance of unity around Pahalgam and Operation Sindoor. There’s a threshold beyond which everyone recognises and honours a common Indian interest. That lies a bit frayed around the edges. There were excellent speeches all around. The PM had the floor when and where he chose. Amit Shah had his methodical counters to questions on Pahalgam, like a wellprepared lawyer. Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, different in tone but overlapping in content, had their hurrah moments. Young guns from the Trinamool, like Saayoni Ghosh, won converts. But it would have been nice to see, instead of bitter rhetoric, that salutary spirit of unity in a time of crisis.
The fact is that, for all the fiery polemics, there’s been a deep continuity in our foreign policy. When P V Narasimha Rao imparted a new geostrategic tilt towards the US, it was not one man’s whimsicality. It was an accommodation, a correction of past tilt, that large parts of the political and social spectrum were ready for. The Left may have held out, but the caveats it insisted on back in the 1990s are the same ones on which the BJP too is now holding out in its negotiations with the US. Underneath all the fracking lies a complex unity. Remember, no side was ever willing to forsake Russia for the sake of America.
That ensured a core membership in the new Eurasia, whose coming is inevitable, as even a Trump recognises. None among our pro-US shills had the prescience to see it coming. Nor that Washington could tell India and its techies to jump off the boat on the high seas. Certainly not those who cheered lustily for the Republicans during the US elections on the basis of presumed kinship. Our kinships are here, let’s ‘reset’ those first before we face the world.
Santwana Bhattacharya | Editor