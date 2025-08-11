Overpraise: When good isn't good enough

What in tarnation is this? If praise is the positive, overpraise is a negative—too much of something that destroys the original. I would define overpraise to be just that. We seem to live in a society that thrives on doing this again and again.

Listen carefully to the words we use. Without sounding oblique and pedantic, I will dip into a piece of research that we just concluded among a chain of kindergarten schools (if you can call them that today) located across India’s top 8 cities.

The idea is to elicit what is being done in early-learning schools across India. How have things changed? And most certainly, what’s working and what’s not. Without dipping into the macros elicited, let me just focus on the singular issue of overpraise. Within our schools, teachers are taught to be kind and nice. Gone are the days of the strict teacher and the stern voice.

Every good teacher is trained to be kind, sweet and firm when needed. The definition of this very firmness is different though. Teachers in early-learning schools are encouraged to use the positive word, the kind and understanding tone, the encouraging tenor and a low decibel voice. The idea is to get our kids moving ahead the way the whole world moves, with a positive vibe. The philosophy revolves around a positive mental attitude that we need to develop in our tiny-tots.

Our observational piece of research brings up one big point to note though. Older teachers are on the back foot and have adapted themselves to the new regime of praise and overpraise. Every child is appreciated much more than scolded. Gone are the days of the strict teacher. In fact teachers are called teachers no more even. Gone is the stentorian voice. The word NO is replaced by gentler goad words.

The spirit of experimentation is not curtailed at all. And gone of course are the punishments and the reproaches that all of us have grown up with in early life. The idea is to immerse yourself into a learning environment that is kind and committed. Till here, all is good.