Why Indians need to run for their lives

Get up, stand up, stand up for your rights,” sang Jamaican star Bob Marley. But there is a new way to stand up for your rights—for public and personal health, not political awareness. If you are one whose work or habits keep you glued to a chair and involve staring long hours at a computer or mobile screen, there is official confirmation that your health may not be sitting pretty, quite literally.
Union Health Minister J P Nadda confirmed to the Lok Sabha this month that a sample survey of technology workers in Hyderabad showed an overwhelming majority of them suffered from fatty liver disease, which can lead to various health complications. As much as 84 percent of the 345 employees surveyed had increased liver fat accumulation that indicated metabolic dysfunction, while another 34 percent had what is technically called metabolic syndrome, associated with diabetes and heart problems.
That should give a stand-up call to all sorts of techies and associated new-age knowledge workers, not to speak of the ubiquitous smartphone addict.
Nadda did not talk explicitly about the side effects of chair-bound work, but there is increasing global awareness, government action, and matching fancy expressions to show that there is a link between sitting, junk food, and bad health. There is a series of TED talks on what some call ‘The Sitting Addiction’, under which experts cover everything from outcomes to postures related to sitting.
Experts from America’s National Institutes of Health say higher amounts of sitting time are associated with “greater risk of all-cause mortality”. An Australian government advisory titled ‘Why sitting is the new smoking’ links sitting or lying down for too long to heart disease, diabetes, and some cancers, besides impaired mental health.
The University of British Columbia describes sedentary behaviour as a ‘Sitting Epidemic’, as it calls out the adverse side effects of attending classes, joining meetings, and working on computers in general. It recommends vigorous physical activity of at least 150 minutes per week for most adults, spread evenly in 10-minute stretches. Such activity is good for both physical and cognitive functions, self-esteem, creativity, sleep and concentration, say the Canadian university’s experts. They even recommend impromptu dance parties as a solution.
The flip side of this new awakening is junk food consumption. Things took a nationalist twist in India last month when the health ministry moved fast to deny reports that suggested the authorities were cracking down on the consumption of jalebis, laddoos and samosas, which are the first-choice snacks for any celebration north of the Vindhyas.
The ministry said it had only issued an advisory towards making “healthier choices at workplaces” as it asked for display boards in canteens, cafeterias and meeting rooms to raise awareness on the harmful consumption of hidden fats and excess sugar to check obesity. “Munch responsibly” may well be a latter-day equivalent of slogans on avoiding the ill effects of alcohol. The ministry, up against patriotic foodies, clarified it “does not target India’s rich street food culture”. You may order some chhole bhature to celebrate such support for culinary rights, but the science of it all is still bothersome.
The Union government’s orders are in line with the World Health Organization’s nutritional criteria published two years ago, which aim to protect children from marketing that promotes unhealthy food. Sedentary adults and eager gourmands also need some official push, as has been evident worldwide.
At least two Indian states and several countries, especially in Latin America, have over the years declared fiscal or legislative wars on junk food. Bihar and Kerala had imposed taxes on junk food sales a decade ago. Labelling unhealthy junk food and taxes on sugary drinks have been among common measures in a few countries. Chile banned junk food in schools.
Japan in 2008 imposed a ‘Metabo’ tax under which companies and departments were penalised if their staff had waistlines exceeding stipulated limits. Under the Metabo Law that advocates annual check-ups for those between 40 and 74 years of age, men should have waistlines below 90 cm and women under 85 cm. Those measuring above these are given motivational messages and counselling to shape up.
All that is happening amid the pharmaceutical industry’s efforts to check obesity with ‘wonder drugs’. Health authorities advise caution in the use of anti-obesity drugs like Ozempic, intended primarily for diabetics and insulin-dependent people, but increasingly used as an easy proxy for diet control. Social media influencers who promote anti-obesity drugs probably make matters worse, though some influencers do talk of the risks involved.
A side effect of anti-obesity drugs is the way some reduce appetites, giving a new headache (or is that stomachache?) for restaurant owners. A recent article in The New York Times speaks of eateries serving up smaller meals and “tasting menus” to cater to a new lifestyle option linked to the rise of Ozempic.
One silver lining in this dark cloud made up of fatty deposits is that artificial intelligence, the new economic pandemic that threatens to kill techie jobs, may well be a blessing in disguise. I say this with chronic optimism. Maybe there is a divine signal from up there to see a healthy reverse swing in the AI threat. Running for your life may not be a bad idea at all.
Madhavan Narayanan | REVERSE SWING | Senior journalist
(Views are personal)
(On X @madversity)