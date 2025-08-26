There is a real race going on over artificial intelligence with various nations vying for primacy. At the recent World AI Conference in Shanghai, Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for a global governance framework built upon consensus. Meanwhile, the US government’s approach is on its website: “The US is in a race to achieve global dominance in AI. Whoever has the largest AI ecosystem will set the global standards and reap broad economic and security benefits.”
Both nations seek to dominate, but while China seeks to be at the head of a consensus, the US seeks leadership based on individualism. This is the yin and yang of AI imperialism.
At the individual level, some of us seek comfort in saying that we have seen many technological advances in the past, and that AI too is another such. But the transformative potential of AI should not be underestimated. The power of the present-day human to undertake intellectual activity with the aid of technology is superior to any in history.
At the collective level, control over AI regulations is seen as a key to global dominance. The US and EU have long recognised this along with China. Though neither the EU nor China has brazenly declared that their goal in regulation is global dominance, it is the inexorable path control over a transformative technology takes.
Today’s tussle shares eerie similarities with that over trade routes in the 16th and 17th centuries. While we Indians remained content, the nations that would soon be global trading powers were quickly grabbing control of the routes. In more recent decades, control over technology and basic scientific research gave the US a pre-eminence that endures.
All countries agree that AI regulation is necessary. Broadly, those agreed up to 2023 were driven by control over large-language models, but the possibilities of agentic AI, which is already more autonomous than was predicted, make it clear that the regulations need to be thought through deeper.
The EU regulations are risk-based. They examine the potential harm an AI algorithm can cause, and categorise them into levels of risk: unacceptable, high, limited and minimal. The regulations then stipulate obligations upon various intermediate actors in the AI algorithm process, based upon the level of risk involved.
The Chinese government has gone about it differently. It has identified specific sectors where there is a potential for harm, and has imposed very strict prohibitions in them. The categories of the sectors so regulated are prohibited practices, public opinion attributes and social mobilisation capabilities.
So the EU targets harmful actions and attempts to regulate against their occurrence. This is grounded in the Western philosophy where individualism and self-determinism are intrinsic to society. Therefore, harm to the individual is the focus.
China targets the actors operating in specified fields. The focus is on regulating activities that disrupt society. This can be seen as rooted in the Confucian philosophy of social harmony.
In India, Niti Aayog released a policy document in 2021 that noted the regulatory moves in various jurisdictions including the EU, US, and Singapore, and proposed a system aligned more with the EU regulations.
Next, the electronics and IT ministry’s AI advisory group released another policy document in 2023. This looked closer at the EU and Chinese regulations, and among its broader conclusions was the realisation that “adaptive governance is imperative for rapidly advancing technologies like AI”. The group then went on to suggest active guardrails around AI mechanisms as well as constant ability to reinsert human controls. The ultimate recommendation was in line with the EU model.
This is a useful starting point. However, there seems to be no attempt yet to root the regulatory response in the core values and philosophy that symbolise us as a nation. Creating regulations by adopting the EU norms, without regard to intrinsic cultural differences, could be harmful to us as a nation in the long run.
AI has the potential to influence social values through biases inherent in any model. The responses of an AI algorithm will nearly always reflect the biases of the society that generated the LLM. This is how AI can drive, say, neocolonialism, by engendering external social biases.
India’s ethos is steeped in morality and ethical introspection. We can adopt a regulatory approach that is not based on the US or EU’s individual-centric model.
On August 13, the RBI published the report of a committee set up to suggest a ‘responsible and ethical enablement of AI’ in the financial sector. For the very first time, an Indian regulatory body adopted an ‘eastern’ approach by suggesting basing the regulatory framework on morality, calling for heeding the ‘Seven sutras’.
It recommends that when financial Institutions incorporate AI algorithms, they must follow the seven cardinal principles of trust (inspiring public confidence), people first (human dignity and inclusivity), innovation, fairness (prioritising dharmic conduct over profit), accountability, understandability, and safety.
This is a break from the Niti Aayog’s ‘Look West’ approach. Adopting foreign models without critically assessing their cultural fit risks creating a regulatory framework that alienates the very society it seeks to protect.
Centuries ago, we slavishly adopted some of the habits and values of European colonisers and nearly destroyed ourselves. Will our approach to AI be different?
Srinath Sridevan | Senior Advocate, Madras High Court
(Views are personal)