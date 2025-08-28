GST 2.0: Time to take the next big leap in tax reform

On Independence Day, the Prime Minister announced reforms to the goods and services tax regime that amount to a historic redesign. The GST regime, rolled out seven years ago, is considered a landmark reform. It is a destination-based consumption tax that aims to unify the country into a common economic market, with one system of indirect taxes. It eliminates interstate frictions. It is fully electronic and has in-built incentives to file taxes and claim credit on taxes paid in the value chain and, hence, is supposed to reduce leakages. It was also expected to be buoyant due to increased compliance.

But some shortfalls have become evident over seven years. The need for GST 2.0 was felt mainly because of the multiplicity of tax slabs, frequent changes in classifications leading to disputes, the lack of coverage of significant parts of GDP, and the huge compliance burden it has placed, especially on small businesses. It fails to fully reimburse exporters for all the domestic taxes paid, making exports uncompetitive. The new scheme will hopefully address all these shortcomings.

Another apprehension of the state governments is about shortfall in revenue. The GST reform was achieved as a grand bargain between the Union and state governments. The former gave up its right to impose excise and service taxes, and all states surrendered their right to impose state-level sales tax, value-added tax, and other sundry taxes such as octroi. The states were persuaded to surrender their tax autonomy by a legally binding promise to make up the revenue shortfalls. This is the GST compensation clause in the original Act of 2017, which expired in 2022. Now, the states are afraid that they will face a steep fall in their tax shares. GST 2.0 will, hopefully, also address this.

The fact is that most spending obligations are with the state and local governments, whereas two-thirds of the revenue is garnered by the Union, which is then devolved according to a formula. The time has come to re-examine whether the share of GST be split 60:40 in favour of the states, rather than the 50:50 in the current design. Different states have differing spending priorities depending on their developmental stages and reality. The proposed reform must ensure that states receive a larger, predictable share of GST receipts to meet their development needs