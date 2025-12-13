Extending the circles of life

In my five decades of life, I have seen my lifestyle oscillating between mass and class. What used to be common in my childhood became down-market, as new flashy things from the West became aspirational. But by the time my youth was making an exit, the same old things of my childhood were becoming elite and fashionable.

Let me take a few mundane examples. Our grocery shopping used to be in cloth bags or thailas. We carried them to the store and re-used them till they were no longer usable. Then came the era of fancy plastic bags with store names or product brands printed. They promised convenience and announced that you have brought that brand. Our kitchen doors had one plastic bag full of a bunch of such bags. The best ones went below the mattress to keep them well-creased.

The green-washing sustainability era told us not to use plastic bags. Governments spent millions on campaigns to reduce plastic use. Regulations restricted single-use plastic bags, and now, paper and cloth bags are back in our lives. We look down upon plastic bag users though we still miss their convenience. We are back to carrying a thaila to shop, partly because bags now come with a price tag.

Till the early 1990s, we used to drink tap-water across the country. While travelling, we drank at any railway station. Then came bottled water, initially at high-end hotels and restaurants. Drinking bottled—or, as it was mistakenly called, mineral—water was elitist. Visiting NRIs carried a plastic water bottle. Then they became mass products in every nook and corner of the country. In the remote areas with no piped water, plastic water bottles are ubiquitous.