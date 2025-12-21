Christmas carols across faiths

One of the Christian guests had brought printouts of carols so that everyone could sing together. We all had liberal, urban upbringings, and those who were unfamiliar with carols could at least look at the words. Then, we came to the great old carol ‘We three kings of Orient are’. But a verse was missing from the printout. Guess which two people knew that verse by heart and sang it while the others, even the Christians, fell silent because they didn’t know? My Hindu hostess and I, that’s who. In fact, we were the only two singing every carol from memory without glancing even once at the printouts. This is not to imply that we were extra clever. It’s just that for both of us, carols and hymns were part of our unforgotten personal storehouse of songs.

I should probably also share what my father did in New York in the nineties while visiting my sister. My mother’s shraadh date occurred then. My father, though a naastik for the most part, observed her death anniversary with the traditional puja. But he didn’t like to trouble my deracinated sister to find a pujari in a foreign land.

Instead, he went to St Patrick’s Church, knelt in a back pew, and murmured from the beautiful Twenty-third Psalm, which begins, ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’. When he told me about it, I thought he’d done well, for a personal prayer is a genuine thing. I loved St Patrick’s myself, and made a beeline for the shrine of St Jude, the patron saint of lost or desperate causes. He symbolised hope and perseverance through difficult times, and I liked what he stood for. My prayer as I lit a candle and knelt to him was the universal wish, “Sarve jana sukhino bhavantu, ma kaschid dukh bhag bhavet”, meaning, ‘May everyone be well, may no one suffer.’

In that spirit, I would like to share these encouraging thoughts from the Bible. From Hebrews 11.1, “Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen.” And from Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me”, meaning faith can steady us through every storm.

Renuka Narayanan | FAITHLINE | Senior journalist

(Views are personal)

