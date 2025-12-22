Time to strengthen military cadets' moral compass

This achieves three objectives. First, it helps an officer to strive for excellence. Consequently, there would be an elevation in their professional status. And third, seeing them as a focused individual raises his standing in the eyes of the organisation. It must be remembered that an officer is the most transparent person in a military formation, as their actions are evaluated by subordinates round the clock. “Does my sahab walk his talk?” is the unwritten evaluation metric.

But how does one assess whether one is on the right track? While external mentors help, there is a very harsh critic within oneself who can give true feedback. Melodramatic as it may sound, but that person is the one in the mirror staring back every morning since they represent all of their subordinates looking up to them for leadership. A truthful answer to his questioning gaze on whether one lived up to the standards expected of a military personnel, would act as a personal guardrail in the endeavour to achieve one’s vision.

Since vision has an osmotic effect on compatriots and juniors alike, role models help in framing one’s own. Ask any service officer who was a cadet in the National Defence Academy in the early 1970s when Commodore (later Admiral) Ronald ‘Ronnie’ Pereira was the deputy commandant. He was a disciplinarian to the core who would dish out punishments very liberally. He was the most admired, too, because of his insistence on professionalism—one accompanied with a heart of gold when it came to looking after the wellbeing of cadets. Ronnie has been a role model for many, including this writer, and helped mould numerous young minds as they were launched into the roller-coaster of military life.