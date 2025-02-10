What the budget can't do for enterprising women

The Union budget for 2025-26 promises rural prosperity and resilience through greater participation of women in the workforce and a boost for their entrepreneurial opportunities. This is a timely intervention, particularly during a period when self-employment by rural women has been rising.

The workforce participation of women has increased from 22 percent in 2017-18 to 40.3 percent in 2023-24, says the Periodic Labour Force Survey. This increase is mostly attributed to a 15.9 percent rise in self-employment, particularly in rural areas where self-employment jumped from 57.6 percent in 2017-18 to 73.5 percent during 2023-24. ‘Self-employment’ is precarious and remains an integral part of the informal economy. However, the challenge is to extend social security and legislative cover to this large chunk of the population. The other challenges include lack of skills and training, domestic and care-giving responsibilities, barriers in mobility, lack of access to finance and societal norms.

A study conducted by the International Labour Organization in 2019, titled ‘Small Matters: Global evidence on the contribution to employment by self-employed, micro enterprises and SMEs’, revealed that around two-thirds of total employment is provided by small enterprises or through self-employment. The share of self-employment to total employment is highest in South Asia, Africa and West Asia. But, the challenge lies with the quality of self-employment in countries like India. Though rural workforce for women is mostly driven by agriculture and self-employment, their location in sectors like manufacturing, services and construction requires special attention for targeted policy intervention.

The budget announcement opens up a plethora of opportunities for effective sectoral intervention. A World Bank study in 2024, titled ‘Giving a boost to rural women entrepreneurs’, states that though women-owned enterprises in rural India provide employment to around 22-27 million people, they have several challenges in accessing formal credit that requires tailored policy interventions for growth.

The government has undertaken several initiatives to address these challenges through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), providing training through the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, etc. The PMMY launched in 2015 is a flagship programme of the PM aimed at funding micro enterprises and small businesses. During 2023-24, `5.41 lakh crore was sanctioned to 6.68 crore loan accounts that provided financial support to women entrepreneurs. Under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, approximately 9 crore women are connected with around 83 lakh self-help groups that are transforming the rural socio-economic landscape in several innovative ways.